ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

HBO Max Returns to Amazon’s Prime Video Channels; Subscribers Will Get Access to HBO Max/Discovery+ Merged Service Next Year

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

HBO Max is back on Amazon ’s Prime Video Channels .

Under a new deal between Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon that extends at least through the end of 2024, customers who subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video Channels in the U.S. will automatically be upgraded to the forthcoming consolidated HBO Max/Discovery+ service next spring.

HBO Max’s return to Prime Video Channels comes after the premium streamer, under WarnerMedia, dropped off Prime Video Channels in September 2021, after the media company and Amazon failed to reach an agreement to extend the distribution pact. The sticking point: WarnerMedia, then owned by AT&T, wanted more control of the direct-to-consumer relationships — including the ability to collect data for targeted advertising — than Amazon was willing to cede. About 5 million HBO/HBO Max customers had subscribed through Prime Video Channels, and the end of that deal took a bite out of HBO Max’s subscriber base.

Now, as of Tuesday (Dec. 6), HBO Max is once again on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. under the multiyear deal between Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery (formed by Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia this year).

Business terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. In a statement about the new Prime Video Channels deal, Bruce Campbell, Warner Bros. Discovery’s chief revenue and strategy officer, noted that “Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to making HBO Max available to as broad an audience as possible while also advancing our data-driven approach to understanding our customers and best serving their viewing interests. Today, we are thrilled to take an important step forward by announcing that HBO Max is returning to Prime Video Channels.”

Prime members can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month, the same price as through other platforms, through the Prime Video app or by visiting amazon.com/channels/hbomax . Additionally, subscribers will have access to Warner Bros. Discovery’s combined HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming service when it launches, targeted for the spring of 2023. WBD has not said whether existing HBO Max customers on other platforms also will be migrated to the merged service, which is reportedly likely to end up being called “Max.” Nor has the company released pricing details, including whether customers who subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video Channels will see their monthly fee increase with the HBO Max/Discovery+ fusion.

“We strive to offer customers the best and widest selection of premium content available for their everyday viewing experience,” Cem Sibay, VP of Prime Video, said in a statement. “Now with the addition of HBO Max again, customers can easily add this subscription and enjoy even more award-winning and fan-favorite entertainment on Prime Video.”

HBO Max provides about 15,000 hours of content, aggregating original programming from HBO, Warner Bros. and DC, as well as HBO Max originals and films and licensed third-party content. Under Warner Bros. Discovery, the service has cut back on some content spending.

Warner Bros. Discovery does not break out HBO/HBO Max sub numbers in its quarterly reports. In Q3, its direct-to-consumer subscribers inched up 2.8 million worldwide across HBO, HBO Max, Discovery+ and smaller DTC streaming services, to reach 94.9 million. The direct-to-consumer unit’s EBITDA loss doubled year over year, from $309 million in Q3 2021 (on a pro-forma basis) to $634 million in the most recent quarter. DTC segment revenue declined 7% (on a pro-forma basis) to $2.32 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WE8fU_0jYxXmsW00

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 3

Related
Variety

June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90

June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old. Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend Golden Globes After Accusing Former HFPA Boss of Groping Him: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’

Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination for best actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” But you rarely get to an Oscar nomination without stops at other major precursory awards first, including the Golden Globes, which will be back in full force on NBC in 2023. Fraser confirmed to GQ magazine that he will not participate in the Globes if he is nominated for “The Whale” due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Motley Fool

Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
disneyfoodblog.com

CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida

Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
ORLANDO, FL
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy