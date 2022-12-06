ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man killed in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after a Jeep ran off I-670 west and crashed in a parking lot east of downtown Columbus early Friday morning. Officers found the Jeep ran off the roadway, down an embankment, and up the other side before it rolled over and stopped in the rear of 1521 Old Leonard Avenue around 2:20 am.
COLUMBUS, OH
2 men killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
COLUMBUS, OH
2 injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are recovering after a shooting in southeast Columbus early Thursday morning. Police were called to the corner of Noe Bixby and Refugee Roads around midnight. One person was found at the scene and taken to the hospital. Authorities said that person is expected...
COLUMBUS, OH
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
COLUMBUS, OH
Woman accused of stealing handbag from unattended cart at Meijer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a handbag in far east Columbus. The theft happened around 2 p.m. at a Meijer located along East Broad Street on Oct. 26. According to authorities, a woman stole a handbag left unattended in a shopping...
COLUMBUS, OH
Woman killed after two-car collision in South Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman has died following a two-car collision in the South Hilltop on Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of Mound and Edwin Streets just before 7:30 p.m. A Chevy Impala was heading east on Mound Street and was attempting to turn...
COLUMBUS, OH
Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
COLUMBUS, OH
Free holiday drone light show in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus hookah shop owners push to cut hookah products from city's flavored tobacco ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council is expected to vote in favor of a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products during its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. According to the legislation, the ban would include hookah products, like water pipes used to smoke shisha-flavored tobacco products, as well as the other components of a hookah like the tubes, heads, stems, bowls, and hoses.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Muck from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Muck from Columbus Humane! He is looking for his fur-ever home. This mixed breed is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter from a medical partner after being surrendered to the clinic due to severe stab wounds. He has a few scars...
COLUMBUS, OH
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
COLUMBUS, OH
Nationwide Children's donors light up the lawn at Columbus Commons

The Columbus Commons Holiday Lights will have a new feature this year – a 10’ Butterfly display that is part of Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s new “Light Up the Lawn, Light Up A Life” campaign. The Butterfly will light up anytime someone donates $10 or...
COLUMBUS, OH
Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
COLUMBUS, OH
18 years later and no arrest in Union County unsolved cold case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an unsolved arson/double homicide case that happened 18 years ago to the day. A residential fire occurred on Dec. 8, 2004, along Fulton Creek Road in Union County. The fire claimed the lives of two children.
UNION COUNTY, OH

