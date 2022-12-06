Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Man killed in east Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after a Jeep ran off I-670 west and crashed in a parking lot east of downtown Columbus early Friday morning. Officers found the Jeep ran off the roadway, down an embankment, and up the other side before it rolled over and stopped in the rear of 1521 Old Leonard Avenue around 2:20 am.
myfox28columbus.com
2 men killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
myfox28columbus.com
2 injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are recovering after a shooting in southeast Columbus early Thursday morning. Police were called to the corner of Noe Bixby and Refugee Roads around midnight. One person was found at the scene and taken to the hospital. Authorities said that person is expected...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
myfox28columbus.com
Road rage incidents worry police after man shot, critically injured, on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police detectives said they are noticing an increase in violence on Central Ohio highways. That comes after a Friday incident in which a man was shot while driving on I-70 eastbound near the Alum Creek exit ramp. Police said the incident was a case of road rage.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus woman injured when NYC taxi crashed into crowd dies months after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meisha Wallace, a native of Columbus, was on a girls' trip to New York City in June 2022 when a taxi jumped a curb and crashed into a group of people. Wallace spent months in the hospital after the crash and on Nov. 30, died...
myfox28columbus.com
Woman accused of stealing handbag from unattended cart at Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a handbag in far east Columbus. The theft happened around 2 p.m. at a Meijer located along East Broad Street on Oct. 26. According to authorities, a woman stole a handbag left unattended in a shopping...
myfox28columbus.com
Woman killed after two-car collision in South Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman has died following a two-car collision in the South Hilltop on Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of Mound and Edwin Streets just before 7:30 p.m. A Chevy Impala was heading east on Mound Street and was attempting to turn...
myfox28columbus.com
91 deadly crashes by Oct. 3 in Franklin County, 52% involved lack of seatbelts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County has had over 90 fatal car accidents this year, according to the Franklin County Safe Communities Program. According to Franklin County Safe Communities Program, 45% of those crashes involved drugs or alcohol, 52% involved lack of seatbelts, and 26% involved a bicyclist or pedestrian.
myfox28columbus.com
Grieving family talks about loss of son following random shooting at gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving family is trying to come to grips with how their son lost his life in a gas station shootout he had nothing to do with. Columbus Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky, a Youngstown State University senior.
myfox28columbus.com
Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
myfox28columbus.com
Thieves steal sound equipment, booze, cash from Brewery District concert venue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Brewery District music spot is now scrambling to find new sound equipment after being forced to temporarily close after thieves broke into the venue over the weekend. "I feel very violated," said Yalan Papillons, owner of Double Happiness, a concert spot on South Front...
myfox28columbus.com
Free holiday drone light show in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus hookah shop owners push to cut hookah products from city's flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council is expected to vote in favor of a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products during its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. According to the legislation, the ban would include hookah products, like water pipes used to smoke shisha-flavored tobacco products, as well as the other components of a hookah like the tubes, heads, stems, bowls, and hoses.
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Muck from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Muck from Columbus Humane! He is looking for his fur-ever home. This mixed breed is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter from a medical partner after being surrendered to the clinic due to severe stab wounds. He has a few scars...
myfox28columbus.com
Substitute teacher charged, suspected of bringing gun to Hilliard elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A gun was found in a substitute teacher's purse while at a Hilliard elementary school on Friday. According to the Hilliard Division of Police, a handgun was found in a handbag that belonged to 45-year-old Cynthia Wingo. Police said Wingo taught at Norwich Elementary School...
myfox28columbus.com
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
myfox28columbus.com
Nationwide Children's donors light up the lawn at Columbus Commons
The Columbus Commons Holiday Lights will have a new feature this year – a 10’ Butterfly display that is part of Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s new “Light Up the Lawn, Light Up A Life” campaign. The Butterfly will light up anytime someone donates $10 or...
myfox28columbus.com
Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
myfox28columbus.com
18 years later and no arrest in Union County unsolved cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an unsolved arson/double homicide case that happened 18 years ago to the day. A residential fire occurred on Dec. 8, 2004, along Fulton Creek Road in Union County. The fire claimed the lives of two children.
