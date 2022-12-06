Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested after fatally shooting Fort Lauderdale woman at bus stop
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police have arrested a man on Friday in connection with fatally shooting a woman last month in downtown Fort Lauderdale, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Daril Matthews. Dawn Unruh, 59, was killed in the...
Police: 2 more teens arrested in parking garage shooting at Dadeland Mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have arrested two additional teens involved in a shooting that took place inside a parking garage at Dadeland Mall in Kendall, authorities said. According to police, an argument between two groups of people preceded the shooting at about 9:30 p.m., Monday in the...
Suspect arrested after man fatally shot near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, authorities say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police have arrested a suspect on Friday after fatally shooting a man near Fort Lauderdale’s Executive Airport, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Alexander Vargas Perez. The shooting occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec.5.,...
Police: Miami man arrested after shooting, killing roommate
MIAMI – A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in Miami, authorities said. According to the arrest report, officers responded to a shooting around 2:00 p.m. at a residence near the 1700 block of Northwest 58th Street. The shooter was...
Police officers arrest student over gun at school in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police arrested a student on Friday afternoon after receiving a tip of a suspect carrying a gun on school property at William Dandy Middle School. The school is located at 2400 NW 26th St., in Fort Lauderdale. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening,...
Man stabbed during robbery in Miami, police say
MIAMI, Fla. – A robber stabbed a man on Friday afternoon in Miami, police said. The stabbing was at about 5:30 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 36 Avenue and Fourth Street, just east of the Magic City Casino, according to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department.
Police: Shooting injures 1 in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine
WEST PERRINE, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine neighborhood, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Southwest 172 Street and Duval Avenue, as police officers limited access to 172 Street at Southwest 100 Avenue.
Coral Springs police officer veers off road, nearly strikes children, witnesses say
SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida woman said a police officer nearly struck her children during a crash on Wednesday in Sunrise. Za’kayla Ford, 11, said she and her siblings managed to jump out of the way. Denise Ford said her baby girl started crying and shaking and...
Woman’s murder in Miami Beach remains unsolved
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It has been about three days since a 47-year-old woman turned up dead at the Sherry Frontenac Hotel in Miami Beach. The murder of Marelbi Ruiz Lara remained unsolved on Friday and her friends said they had yet to understand the tragedy. Marleny Usa described...
Arrest made in case of West Park shooting that left 3 dead
WEST PARK, Fla. – Authorities announced an arrest in the case of a triple shooting that occurred earlier this year. The fatal shooting happened on Sept. 12 in West Park on the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Three people were killed, including a teenager. After receiving reports of...
Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
Man shot by security guard, arrested after trespassing at Palmetto Bay car dealership
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested for allegedly threatening a security guard at a car dealership, which led to the man being shot. According to police, 24-year-old Hunter Schofield was trespassing at a Palmetto Bay Nissan dealership, located on the 17000 block of South Dixie Highway, just before 4 a.m. on Monday.
‘I don’t want to have to do this to you, little man,’ suspect allegedly tells co-worker before stealing his car
MIAMI – A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole his new co-worker’s vehicle in Miami, authorities said. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Talon Jackson, of Florida City, and the victim pulled up to the Jackson Medical Tower building at 1200 NW 15th St. around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the victim’s gray 2018 Nissan Maxima.
Miami woman known as “Liberal Sherpa” charged with kidnapping, financial exploitation of 88-year-old mother
MIAMI – A Miami woman and former periodic Fox News guest known as the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested Friday on accusations that she kidnapped and financially exploited her 88-year-old mother, prosecutors announced. According to a press release from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Catherine Areu Jones, 51,...
Police officer’s defense rests after expert testimony over battery during protest in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer’s trial over a battery during a protest continued for the fourth day with expert testimony on Friday in Broward County court. Prosecutors have a video showing Officer Steven Pohorence’s interaction with a woman who was kneeling during a Black...
Police: North Miami woman throws pot with noodles in it at boyfriend, cuts him with knife
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami woman was arrested Thursday on accusations that she attacked her boyfriend inside their home. According to her arrest report, Nataliya Vadimovna, 32, told responding police officers that she was having an argument with her boyfriend, who she has been living with for three years at an apartment building on Laguna Circle.
Fellow officers take stand in trial of Fort Lauderdale cop who shoved BLM protester
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery returned to court on Thursday after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace. He told Local 10 News that he got his two children,...
Hialeah man arrested for practicing medicine without license
MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County arrested a man they said was practicing medicine without a license. That man, 52-year-old Damian Beltran-Garces of Hialeah, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Investigators said they received a tip from the Florida Department of Health that Beltran-Garces was conducting medical...
Miami police searching for missing 67-year-old man from Little Haiti
MIAMI – Miami police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 67-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday. Police said Curtis James Davis was last seen in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to authorities, Davis is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 170...
