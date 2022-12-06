Woman critical in Hyde Park apartment fire with hoarder conditions: officials

CHICAGO — One person was critically injured in an extra-alarm apartment fire in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a three-flat apartment complex in the 5100 block of South Kenwood.

A fire commissioner said the blaze was especially difficult to strike due to a hoarding situation inside the building, making it challenging to gain control of the fire and enter the residence.

Officials said a woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At least eight other residents escaped the building on their own but are now displaced. The Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire.

“We were the first ones out of our building because it was a bad fire, the blaze was really coming,” said neighbor Ethel Menezes.

About 250 emergency crews were on scene during the height of the fire. Fire investigators revealed that working smoke detectors throughout the building gave residents just enough time to evacuate.

The fire is under investigation.

