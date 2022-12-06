Read full article on original website
Related
WAMU
Get Out There: Shopping local around the D.C. region
Stacey Price has worked with local makers for over a decade, and she opened Shop Made in DC’s Dupont Circle location in 2017. She’s since expanded to four other locations in the District and now has a Virginia version in Alexandria — with a Maryland location on the way.
WAMU
Montgomery County’s Glass talks about diverse new council. And Silverman discusses the final D.C. bills of the session
Evan Glass was elected by his colleagues to be the next Montgomery County Council president, the first LGBTQ+ person to fill that role. He joins Kojo and Tom to talk about his priorities for the council, which includes six new members. Plus: we dig into committee assignments. As the D.C....
Comments / 0