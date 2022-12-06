Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled 'Accidental' Has Caused a Community Outcry for Justice
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In Connecticut
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York
The Lighthouse's Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the Year
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York City
connect-bridgeport.com
Council Facing Issue of Non-Existent Streets, Alleys in City when Property Owner won't Accept Abandonment
In most cases, when a request comes before Bridgeport City Council for residents to have an alley abandonment approved, it nets approval. The key word being “most.”. On Monday, during a work session that will likely end up going into executive session due to legal matters, to discuss what to do when in the few times when Council does not approve an abandonment.
mycitizensnews.com
Development project for Parcel B moves forward
NAUGATUCK — The mixed-use development project for Parcel B is rolling ahead after creating a new zone downtown. The Zoning Commission on Nov. 16 approved text changes to the land use regulations that creates a special development district to create a “combined working, service, shopping, retial, restaurant/dining, entertainment, recreation, residential, hotel, medical, technology, industry, educational, energy creation, office and other compatible uses in a coordinated environment.”
Health Center Rezoning Wins Final OK
A Fair Haven community healthcare center has won a key city approval needed to expand its parking lot — and, eventually, its Grand Avenue headquarters. Local legislators took that rezoning vote Monday night during the latest regular bimonthly meeting of the full Board of Alders. The meeting took place in person in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven building official issues Tweed airport 2nd cease-and-desist for unauthorized parking
NEW HAVEN — For the second time in just over two weeks, city Building Official Jim Turcio has issued a cease-and-desist order to Tweed New Haven Regional Airport for improperly parking vehicles in a location not approved as a parking lot. "They were parking cars on the grass near...
wiltonbulletin.com
Public park atop Norwalk garage and 420 apartments center of Webster lot plan
NORWALK — A project nearly 20 years in the making broke new ground last week as plans were presented for a revamped Webster Street parking lot that include a public park. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee, project designers outlined plans for a 650-spot parking garage and 420-unit apartment complex on the Webster lot property.
First Official Tenants Union Recognized
A group of Blake Street renters delivered a 31-name petition to City Hall — and officially became New Haven’s first legally recognized tenants union. Tenants of the 311 Blake St. apartment complex took that legal-recognition step on Nov. 23. City Fair Rent Commission Executive Director Wildaliz Bermudez confirmed...
Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator
NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
New Haven Housing, Healthcare Projects Get $21M+ State Boost
Dixwell Plaza’s mixed-use redevelopment, a new health center on Grand Avenue, and new affordable apartments on Shelton Avenue were some of the dozen New Haven projects to receive over $21 million in support from Hartford in an end-of-year windfall of state aid. That infusion of state cash for New...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Gomes Supporter Claims Firing Was Political Retaliation, City Says Reorganization Of Office
Maria Pires, who worked in municipal government for more than 30 years and most recently part-time in the tax assessor’s office, says her termination from the city was political payback for her public support of mayoral candidate John Gomes, an ally turned political rival of Mayor Joe Ganim. Pires...
trumbulltimes.com
CT board warns financial analysis firm of West Haven difficulties
WEST HAVEN — State oversight officials offered words of advice to an accounting firm tasked with conducting an organizational financial analysis of West Haven: set clear deadlines and get documentation. Consultants with Connecticut-based accounting firm Whittlesey introduced themselves and described the scope of their work to members of the...
darientimes.com
How new budget will affect MDC water rates in Hartford area
HARTFORD — The Metropolitan District Commission has approved a $204 million operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget approved Monday represents a 2.1 percent decrease from the 2022 budget, which officials attributed to lower employee medical and other costs and a reduction in the workforce over the past decade.
Journal Inquirer
Tong building purchase OK’d — with reservations
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted 7-2 Tuesday to authorize the town manager to begin negotiating the purchase of 942 Main Street, otherwise known as the Tong building. The parents of Attorney General William Tong own the often vacant retail building in the south end of downtown under...
hamlethub.com
Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm
In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
After 35 Years, NHPS Stalwart To Retire
Michele Sherban plans to retire at the end of this school year after more than three decades of serving New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) as a teacher, administrator, and central office director of research and evaluation. NHPS Superintendent Iline Tracey announced Sherban’s coming departure at a recent regular bimonthly full...
mainepublic.org
Violence intervention specialists hired at Hartford, CT hospitals hope to break cycles of violence
Three Hartford-area hospitals have hired violence intervention specialists through federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding this year. Nationally, firearm related deaths among children and young people rose 28% during the pandemic from 2019-2020, latest data show. “There is an epidemic of firearm injuries in the United States right now,”...
News 12
Connecticut marijuana dispensaries get green light to begin sales on Jan. 10
The state announced Friday retail marijuana sales will begin Jan. 10. Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries. Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford is one of those dispensaries. Workers say they are expecting to...
trumbulltimes.com
Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November
FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man, Women in Larceny Case at Meadowbrook Mall
The Bridgeport Police is asking for your assistance in attempting to identify these three individuals wanted in a ongoing investigation for larceny at the Meadowbrook Mall. The trio shown were involved with the incident at Ulta Beauty, according to Bridgeport Police Detective R.L. Morrison. The incident was not limited to one time as Morrison noted it happened several times this month.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Democrats React to BK Council Member Ari Kagan’s Controversial Departure From Their Party
Ari Kagan, the council member representing Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate, just made a controversial switch from Democrat to Republican on Monday, Dec. 5. Kagan is also now launching a general election bid against fellow Brooklyn Council Member Justin Brannan. Kagan announced the switcheroo on Monday on the...
connect-bridgeport.com
First Sleighed It Award Winner Named in Bridgeport's Light Up Our City Contest
The first "Sleighed It" award in the 2022 Light Up Our City contest is the Linch family of Worthington Drive. Accompanying the family's holiday lights are an array of giant whimsical inflatables. "We really enjoy decorating our house for the kids. (Our 5-year-old daughter) Reagan loves Christmas so much and...
