ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Council Facing Issue of Non-Existent Streets, Alleys in City when Property Owner won't Accept Abandonment

In most cases, when a request comes before Bridgeport City Council for residents to have an alley abandonment approved, it nets approval. The key word being “most.”. On Monday, during a work session that will likely end up going into executive session due to legal matters, to discuss what to do when in the few times when Council does not approve an abandonment.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Development project for Parcel B moves forward

NAUGATUCK — The mixed-use development project for Parcel B is rolling ahead after creating a new zone downtown. The Zoning Commission on Nov. 16 approved text changes to the land use regulations that creates a special development district to create a “combined working, service, shopping, retial, restaurant/dining, entertainment, recreation, residential, hotel, medical, technology, industry, educational, energy creation, office and other compatible uses in a coordinated environment.”
NAUGATUCK, CT
New Haven Independent

Health Center Rezoning Wins Final OK

A Fair Haven community healthcare center has won a key city approval needed to expand its parking lot — and, eventually, its Grand Avenue headquarters. Local legislators took that rezoning vote Monday night during the latest regular bimonthly meeting of the full Board of Alders. The meeting took place in person in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Public park atop Norwalk garage and 420 apartments center of Webster lot plan

NORWALK — A project nearly 20 years in the making broke new ground last week as plans were presented for a revamped Webster Street parking lot that include a public park. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee, project designers outlined plans for a 650-spot parking garage and 420-unit apartment complex on the Webster lot property.
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

First Official Tenants Union Recognized

A group of Blake Street renters delivered a 31-name petition to City Hall — and officially became New Haven’s first legally recognized tenants union. Tenants of the 311 Blake St. apartment complex took that legal-recognition step on Nov. 23. City Fair Rent Commission Executive Director Wildaliz Bermudez confirmed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator

NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

CT board warns financial analysis firm of West Haven difficulties

WEST HAVEN — State oversight officials offered words of advice to an accounting firm tasked with conducting an organizational financial analysis of West Haven: set clear deadlines and get documentation. Consultants with Connecticut-based accounting firm Whittlesey introduced themselves and described the scope of their work to members of the...
WEST HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

How new budget will affect MDC water rates in Hartford area

HARTFORD — The Metropolitan District Commission has approved a $204 million operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget approved Monday represents a 2.1 percent decrease from the 2022 budget, which officials attributed to lower employee medical and other costs and a reduction in the workforce over the past decade.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tong building purchase OK’d — with reservations

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted 7-2 Tuesday to authorize the town manager to begin negotiating the purchase of 942 Main Street, otherwise known as the Tong building. The parents of Attorney General William Tong own the often vacant retail building in the south end of downtown under...
MANCHESTER, CT
hamlethub.com

Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm

In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

After 35 Years, NHPS Stalwart To Retire

Michele Sherban plans to retire at the end of this school year after more than three decades of serving New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) as a teacher, administrator, and central office director of research and evaluation. NHPS Superintendent Iline Tracey announced Sherban’s coming departure at a recent regular bimonthly full...
NEW HAVEN, CT
mainepublic.org

Violence intervention specialists hired at Hartford, CT hospitals hope to break cycles of violence

Three Hartford-area hospitals have hired violence intervention specialists through federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding this year. Nationally, firearm related deaths among children and young people rose 28% during the pandemic from 2019-2020, latest data show. “There is an epidemic of firearm injuries in the United States right now,”...
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Connecticut marijuana dispensaries get green light to begin sales on Jan. 10

The state announced Friday retail marijuana sales will begin Jan. 10. Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries. Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford is one of those dispensaries. Workers say they are expecting to...
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November

FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
FAIRFIELD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man, Women in Larceny Case at Meadowbrook Mall

The Bridgeport Police is asking for your assistance in attempting to identify these three individuals wanted in a ongoing investigation for larceny at the Meadowbrook Mall. The trio shown were involved with the incident at Ulta Beauty, according to Bridgeport Police Detective R.L. Morrison. The incident was not limited to one time as Morrison noted it happened several times this month.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy