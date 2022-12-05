Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods reveals funniest thing a fan has ever said to him on a golf course
Tiger Woods has revealed the funniest thing a fan ever said to him on the golf course. In a quickfire flash interview promoting The Match this weekend, Tiger revealed he was once asked by a woman to sign her chest. Tiger cracked a wry smile as he revealed the security...
Tiger Woods reveals his son, Charlie, 13, is already outdriving him
Tiger Woods will admit it: his 13-year-old son, Charlie, has already outdrove him as the elder has told him to emulate Rory McIlroy's swing.
golfmagic.com
Did Phil Mickelson just confirm this prominent LIV critic asked Norman for $55m?
Even though Phil Mickelson has returned to social media since creating that firestorm when he joined LIV Golf, he has remained largely a much quieter presence. We haven't had any ice cream analogies to bash the USGA. Nor have we had any preening about his massive calf muscles. But every...
golfmagic.com
Rumoured LIV defectors Cantlay and Schauffele make big PGA Tour commitment
Rumoured LIV Golf defectors Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are among the first PGA Tour members to commit to The American Express. Also joining Cantlay and Schauffele in the first wave of commitments include Tony Finau, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. We should of course point out that...
Centre Daily
How to Watch The Match: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
In just a matter of days, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the seventh iteration of Capital One’s “The Match.” The 12-hole competition will benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts and is set to be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.
9 Things You Didn't Know About Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods' son is making the golf world sit up and take notice - here are nine facts about the talented teen
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Deion Sanders Opinion
Deion Sanders made headlines for telling Colorado players that he's bringing his "luggage" with him. He also told a few members of the team to enter the transfer portal. Former pro golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on that speech. For the most part, she appreciates how honest Sanders was with his new players.
"Little John" Daly Following in Dad's NCAA Golfing Footsteps
Professional golfer John Daly has had a rough go of things over the last few years, having revealed to the world that he is battling bladder cancer in 2020. His cancer diagnosis, which was made public information in September 2020, is troubling news for the two-time major champion and five-time PGA Tour event winner.
golfmagic.com
Golf legend slams WORST GOLF RULE of all time | Do you agree?!
Golf legend Gary Player believes allowing golfers to putt with the flagstick in the cup has become the worst golf rule of all time, following an interview with GOLF. Player, 87, is a nine-time major champion who won 24 times on the PGA Tour. The South African considers the revamped...
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas dines at legendary Italian restaurant with even more legendary crew
On Wednesday, Justin Thomas lamented the fact that he and Jordan Spieth have yet to achieve "I-own-my-own-plane" status like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, their opponents in The Match this Saturday. But Thomas shouldn't fret, because he achieved something just as good and possibly better: Rao's status. As any food...
Scheffler, Cantlay, Schauffele, Finau headline players committed to playing in 64th edition of the American Express
The first wave of player commitments for the 2023 American Express golf tournament have been announced. Fans can see reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, SoCal native Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffle, and Tony Finau competing in the 64th edition of the tournament, set to be here in Coachella Valley in January. "Together, the four American teammates The post Scheffler, Cantlay, Schauffele, Finau headline players committed to playing in 64th edition of the American Express appeared first on KESQ.
Did Greg Norman recruit for LIV Golf as QBE Shootout host? 18 LIV players who are former 'Shark Shootout' participants suggests he may have
There’s an old saying that once is an accident, twice is coincidence and three times is a pattern. What if I told you that 18 LIV Golf players who jumped from the PGA Tour this season for boatloads of Saudi cash had competed in the QBE Shootout, aka the Shark Shootout? That’s more than coincidence.
Golf Digest
Viktor Hovland’s exciting 'Christmas present,' Tiger Woods’ awkward handshake, and the most sketchy scorecard we’ve ever seen
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still buzzing ringing from our first trip on the Polar Express. You know, because of the sleigh bells. Anyway, did you know you could make it all the way to the North Pole and back in plenty of time to watch some afternoon football? What a whirlwind! There was plenty to nitpick about the old train (No heat or bathrooms for a 90-minute ride?), but the most important thing is that the kids loved it.
Golf.com
A global hierarchy of golf tours is forming. Here’s what it looks like
There has never been a year in professional golf quite like 2022, with various tours making pitches to players, tours buying up other tours and tours we didn’t even know existed creating headlines (Read: MENA Tour). But in the wake of a line being drawn in the sand between players, the same has seemingly happened among tours.
Kathryn Tappen out in latest shakeup to NBC's golf team
More changes will be coming to NBC’s broadcast team for its coverage of the PGA Tour in 2023. Golfweek has learned that Kathryn Tappen, who handled post-round player interviews this season, will be replaced by a revolving door of Golf Channel talent already on site, including Cara Banks and Damon Hack. Tappen declined to comment and neither Banks nor Hack responded to messages.
Golf.com
After 20-plus years, Tiger Woods is changing a key piece of gear for The Match
Tiger Woods has been more willing to make equipment adjustments in recent years. But if there’s one piece of gear he’s rarely touched, it’s the golf ball. Going all the way back to Woods’ time with Nike in the early 2000 — when he made the switch from a wound ball to solid construction — he’s historically played a softer ball with more spin in an effort to work the ball both directions and get the necessary zip around the green.
GolfWRX
LIV pro’s wife takes vicious swipe at Tiger Woods over his car accident
It’s been a year of drama and controversies in the golfing world, with the divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf showing no signs of improving. Much of the bad blood between the two has played out off the course, and that is once again the case this week, as the wife of prominent LIV golfer Pat Perez, Ashley, took a vicious swipe at Tiger Woods over his single-car accident in 2021.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy's simple solution for on-course jitters cracked up Ernie Johnson
Ernie Johnson might just have the best job in America. At the very least, he probably has the most fun one, highlighted by hearing the musings of Charles Barkley. Heck, just last night he got to witness Kenny Smith push Shaquille O'Neal into a Christmas tree. But the Inside The...
Top 50 at end of year looms and Oosthuizen needs a big week
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Augusta National has not said if it intends to keep the same criteria for its field, which includes the top 50 in the world at the end of the year. Sometimes no news is good news, especially for a small group of LIV Golf players. Talor Gooch was No. 35 when he signed with the Saudi-backed rival league and now is No. 41, a product of his fourth-place finish in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. He will finish the year in the top 50. Harold Varner III at No. 43 and Jason Kokrak at No. 46 also are expected to finish the year in the top 50. Kevin Na (No. 47) would appear to be safe. According to an OWGR specialist who goes only by “Nosferatu” on Twitter, Louis Oosthuizen (No. 52) and Dean Burmester (No. 57) might still have an outside chance to get back into the top 50 by the end of 2022 because they are playing in South Africa. Both are in the Alfred Dunhill Championship this week, while Burmester is listed in the field for the Mauritius Open the following week.
myzeo.com
Pros And Cons Of Buying A Golf Course Home
Golf courses are quite attractive and majestic. The landscape has been purposefully modified to look this way. These spaces evoke tranquility and serenity, allowing both golf enthusiasts and non-golfers to enjoy the spaces. Hence, these characteristics can make a golf course home quite attractive for some people. As beautiful as...
