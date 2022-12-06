Read full article on original website
Related
Why Denny Hamlin Could Be Up a Creek Without a Paddle in Contract Negotiations With Joe Gibbs Racing
Denny Hamlin's contract negotiations with Joe Gibbs Racing could prove to be difficult. The post Why Denny Hamlin Could Be Up a Creek Without a Paddle in Contract Negotiations With Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
NASCAR crew chief found guilty of assault
The incident took place at Talladega Superspeedway. On December 21st, 2021, a warrant for arrest was issued to Carlos Eduardo Troconi Ortiz. He was charged with second degree assault. The charges were brought following an altercation at a NASCAR race on October 2nd, 2021. 43-year-old Troconi Ortiz assaulted spotter Clayton...
Kyle Busch’s 2023 paint schemes released; Newly stylized No. 8 font
The driver designed the new font for the No. 8 car. Kyle Busch spent the last 15 seasons behind the wheel of the No. 18 car. For 2023, he’s left Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing and will now drive the No. 8 car. The new number was...
Why Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott Could Struggle to Reach the Championship 4 in 2023
What are the chances of Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott reaching the Championship 4 again in 2023? The post Why Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott Could Struggle to Reach the Championship 4 in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Gets a Vote of Confidence That Might Worry 23XI Racing
Richard Childress Racing announced that most of Tyler Reddick's old sponsors are sticking with the No. 8 Chevy and Kyle Busch. The post Kyle Busch Gets a Vote of Confidence That Might Worry 23XI Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
Brad Keselowski Receives Harsh Response After Speaking Highly of Elon Musk on Twitter
Brad Keselowski received a harsh response on Twitter this week after he spoke glowingly of Elon Musk and compared him to Thomas Edison. The post Brad Keselowski Receives Harsh Response After Speaking Highly of Elon Musk on Twitter appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Richard Childress Racing Announces Kyle Busch Sponsors For 2023 NASCAR Season
The Richard Childress Racing organization announced the lineup of sponsors that will back Kyle Busch in the 2023 NASCAR season today. Merch is being rolled out, and there are a lot of familiar names from last season’s No. 8 car to next season. Busch will carry some of the same partners that Tyler Reddick had in 2022.
Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up
Manufacturers have been shuffling truck series relationships, and the latest move appears to give Hailie Deegan a landing spot for 2023. The post Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch Usher in New Era with both Change and Familiarity
French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr famously wrote “plus ca change, plus c’est la même chose”. Roughly translated to “The more things change, the more they stay the same”, the Frenchman’s words in 1849 have a lot of merit for Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch heading into their inaugural season together in 2023.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks the truth about NASCAR’s current playoff system
Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about NASCAR's current playoff system as he feels like a one-race championship is still not the correct way to end the year.
NASCAR silly season ramps up with several notable moves for 2023
NASCAR silly season has been very active in recent days and we recap all of the action. Plus, a prediction on who lands the Sam Hunt Racing seat.
Ryan Truex Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that Ryan Truex will run six races behind the wheel of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in 2023. Truex is well acquainted with the championship-winning team after running five races for JGR in 2022, finishing in the top five in three of those races. His best finish was a strong third-place run at Atlanta. Truex also competed in 13 NXS races with JGR over two seasons in 2011 and 2012.
NBC Sports
Dr Diandra: The best driver of 2022
NASCAR’s elimination playoff format means that the driver with the best statistics — arguably the “best driver of 2022” — doesn’t always win the championship. Drivers involved in a lot of crashes also failed to finish a lot of races. But not all accidents end drivers’ races. Comparing accidents and spins to DNF (did not finish) totals helps gauge how serious those incidents were.
NBC Sports
RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
Autoweek.com
Why 21-Year-Old Richard Petty Started His NASCAR Cup Career in Canada
The greatest racer in American sports-car history kicked off his NASCAR Cup career ... in Canada. Six days before the 1958 NASCAR Cup race in Toronto, Richard Petty made his NASCAR debut in a non-Cup, Convertible Division race at Columbia Speedway in central South Carolina. Petty didn’t finish his first...
Joe Gibbs Racing Has Genuine Reasons for Optimism Entering 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing has filled out its 2023 rosters and left two distractions behind, setting the table for a potentially big year. The post Joe Gibbs Racing Has Genuine Reasons for Optimism Entering 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Ryan Truex to drive six races for JGR Xfinity team in 2023
Ryan Truex is scheduled to run six Xfinity Series races in the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023. Truex ran five races for JGR in 2022, finishing in the top five three times. He ran third at Atlanta. Truex also drove limited Xfinity schedules for JGR in...
John Hunter Nemechek Joins Joe Gibbs Racing Full Time in 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that John Hunter Nemechek will join the team to run the full NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) schedule and compete for a championship in 2023. Nemechek will be climbing behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota GR Supra which makes its return to JGR and NXS after a one-year hiatus.
Comments / 0