Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Missing: Clay County Sheriff’s Office seeks community help in finding 15-year-old Middleburg boyZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Free event celebrates opening of new Baptist Clay Medical Campus with food trucks, giveaways, toursZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violationsDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods reveals funniest thing a fan has ever said to him on a golf course
Tiger Woods has revealed the funniest thing a fan ever said to him on the golf course. In a quickfire flash interview promoting The Match this weekend, Tiger revealed he was once asked by a woman to sign her chest. Tiger cracked a wry smile as he revealed the security...
golfmagic.com
Rumoured LIV defectors Cantlay and Schauffele make big PGA Tour commitment
Rumoured LIV Golf defectors Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are among the first PGA Tour members to commit to The American Express. Also joining Cantlay and Schauffele in the first wave of commitments include Tony Finau, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. We should of course point out that...
golfmagic.com
Did Phil Mickelson just confirm this prominent LIV critic asked Norman for $55m?
Even though Phil Mickelson has returned to social media since creating that firestorm when he joined LIV Golf, he has remained largely a much quieter presence. We haven't had any ice cream analogies to bash the USGA. Nor have we had any preening about his massive calf muscles. But every...
golfmagic.com
"Strange and arrogant thing to do" Rory McIlroy's former agent blasts PGA Tour
The former agent of Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy says it was "strange and arrogant" for the PGA Tour not to engage in a discussion with LIV Golf. Andrew "Chubby" Chandler has given an interview to the Mirror, where the renowned agent said he doesn't believe "it is such a bad thing anyway" that Saudi Arabia are attempting to legitimise their being.
golfmagic.com
Golf legend slams WORST GOLF RULE of all time | Do you agree?!
Golf legend Gary Player believes allowing golfers to putt with the flagstick in the cup has become the worst golf rule of all time, following an interview with GOLF. Player, 87, is a nine-time major champion who won 24 times on the PGA Tour. The South African considers the revamped...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy to television host: "I think you just need a drink!"
Rory McIlroy cracked up a television host when he was asked for a solution to the on-course jitters. McIlroy, 33, recently joined Inside The NBA hosted by Ernie Johnson as part of a promotional round for The Match. The Ulsterman will team up with Tiger Woods - who has recently...
golfmagic.com
The Match: What YOU need to know about Tiger and Rory's duel with JT and Spieth
Golf fans are set to be treated to the most mouth-watering edition of The Match in December when Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy face off against the all-American duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. This will be the seventh edition of The Match which was first played on November...
golfmagic.com
Charlie Woods reveals dad Tiger is a forgetful caddie in first joint interview
Tiger Woods has given an insight into watching his son Charlie Woods chase his dreams in their first ever joint interview. Woods, 46, and Charlie, 13, gave the interview to one of the big cat's oldest friends in the game: Notah Begay III. The duo's chat was filmed a few...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods makes equipment switch for the first time in 20 (!) years
Tiger Woods is set to switch his golf ball ahead of The Match and the PNC Championship, sticking with Bridgestone Golf but changing the model. Woods has changed to the Bridgestone Tour B X golf ball from the Tour B XS model. The Tour B X ball is built to spin less which will help the 46-year-old gain more distance.
golfmagic.com
New DP World Tour star John Murphy one step closer to Ryder Cup dream
New DP World Tour card-holder John Murphy has the dream that every young Irish golfer has: to play for the European Ryder Cup team at Adare Manor in 2027. Speaking exclusively to GolfMagic, Murphy spoke about the lingering thought of playing for Team Europe at the venue at which he participated in the JP McManus Pro-Am earlier this year.
golfmagic.com
Max Homa constantly ignored Kevin Kisner on Facetime - but for a good reason...
Max Homa and Kevin Kisner will partner up again at the QBE Shootout this week at Tiburon Golf Club, aiming to improve on their finish of tied fifth 12 months ago. "I just felt the vibes from last Sunday a year ago. We played so well and got robbed, so I felt like right when I stepped foot back on this place, I was like this is our year," Homa said in a session with the media on Wednesday.
golfmagic.com
PNC Championship: Everything you need to know as Tiger and Charlie headline
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods will headline the 2022 PNC Championship on the PGA Tour. Last year the duo put on a memorable Sunday performance, combining to shoot a 59 wearing Woods' famous red and black combo. It wasn't enough as in the end they were pipped to...
golfmagic.com
Billy Horschel praises big change to PGA Tour team event: "It needed to be done"
Seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel has welcomed the big change made to the QBE Shootout which is set to become a mixed event in 2023. As reported by Doug Ferguson of The Associated Press, players were told last week at the Hero World Challenge that the team event will now permanently include both players from the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour.
golfmagic.com
Paul McGinley blasts "BS" DP World Tour bankruptcy rumours
Former Ryder Cup Europe captain Paul McGinley has blasted rumours suggesting the DP World Tour is struggling financially. McGinley, 55, has given an interview to the Irish Independent's Brian Keogh where he denied the "bull****" suggestion the tour is bankrupt. As you would no doubt expect as a member of...
