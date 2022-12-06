Driver of vehicle traveling wrong way on Mississippi interstate killed in collision with tractor-trailer

A Mississippi resident who was reportedly traveling the wrong way on the interstate was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Pike County.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Sandy Lumpkin, 39, of Magnolia, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-55 in a 2013 Dodge Charger.

The vehicle Lumpkin was driving collided with a 2014 International Tractor-Trailer driven by Clifton Bonds, 50, who was traveling south on I-55.

Lumpkin died on the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.