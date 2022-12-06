Read full article on original website
WCVB
City leaders, residents declare war on Boston's booming rat population
BOSTON — City leaders want to renew Boston’s ongoing war on rats. Boston residents say there’s been an explosion of rats in the past year or two. “The biggest one I’ve seen was probably 10 inches long,” said Jinty McGrath of South Boston. “They’re like a small dog.”
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 22-year-old with baseball bat to be granted parole with conditions
The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.
WCVB
Melrose City Councilor says her family faced Islamophobic, racist confrontation at local gas station
MEDFORD, Mass. — Police and other agencies are investigating after a Melrose City Councilor said she and her family were attacked by a resident at a local gas station. City Councilor Maya Jamaleddine said at a city council meeting Monday that she and her family were at a gas station along the Fellsway on Saturday, putting air in their cars' tires, when the racist and Islamophobic incident occurred.
WCVB
Orange Line train loses power, disrupts service in downtown Boston
BOSTON — Orange Line service was disrupted for hours in downtown Boston after a train lost power Saturday morning, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The MBTA tweeted shortly after 7:35 a.m. that the Orange Line was experiencing delays of about 15 minutes due to a train with...
Millbury school bus driver fired after asking students to shop for him in middle of morning commute
MILLBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts school bus driver has been fired after dropping unattended students off at a convenience store to shop for him, according to Millbury Schools Superintendent. During Thursday morning’s commute, a bus driver for the Shaw Elementary School stopped at the Village Knoll convenience store and...
WCVB
Family of New Hampshire woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash creates scholarship fund
ROCHESTER, N.H. — It's been just over two weeks since 21-year-old Drew Ceppetelli, of New Hampshire, was killed in a rollover crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle, early Thanksgiving Day morning, but her family says her loss still feels raw as ever. "She just lit up every room she...
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
WCVB
Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston sports teams hold conference to address hate in school sports
BOSTON — Teachers, coaches, athletes and Massachusetts' governor-elect came together Thursday to tackle hate in sports. Their meeting came more than a year after 5 Investigates first detailed allegations of violent, racist and homophobic hazing rituals on a high school hockey team. That case, just one of several in recent years, sparked several investigations.
WCVB
Hundreds of families ride 'North Pole Express' at Boston's South Station
BOSTON — A popular children's story came to life inside Boston's South Station on Sunday. Nearly a thousand families got to ride the "North Pole Express" train for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event is hosted by Keolis, the company that operates...
WCVB
There's a different way to pay your fare before riding new Green Line Extension
MEDFORD, Mass. — When service begins Monday morning for the first time on the Medford Branch of the Green Line Extension, the new-station smell won't be the only difference riders experience. Those boarding at GLX stations pay their fare differently than Green Line riders elsewhere. According to the MBTA,...
WCVB
Family business: Marshfield triplets enlist in U.S. Marine Corps
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts mother is bracing herself for a dramatic change as her triplet sons prepare to leave the nest. All three have decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps. "I never thought in a million years that would happen," said Michelle Wehr, mother of Griffin, Matt...
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy again hammered in court over its false claim that it owns the land under the Adams Academy Building #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. City of Quincy again hammered in court over its false claim that it owns the land under the Adams Academy Building. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Yet again the...
WCVB
Boston police present gun violence data showing spike in juvenile arrests, issue of repeat offenders
BOSTON — Data presented at an emotional meeting about gun violence in Boston on Thursday shows that while some measures of the problem show a marginal year-over-year decline, the number of juveniles being arrested in cases involving the recovery of a firearm has nearly doubled. The sobering slide concluded...
WCVB
Person shot near block of businesses in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting near a block of businesses in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Police confirmed one person was shot in the area of 484B Centre St. at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
WCVB
Sergeant becomes first female certified bomb squad technician for BPD
BOSTON — A Boston Police Department sergeant has become the city's first woman certified as a bomb squad technician. “I didn’t apply to be the first female. I wanted to be a bomb tech and it happened at that I was the first female,” said Sgt. Christine Carr.
WCVB
'Big Cheese' tells Boston students about realizing dreams through hard work, sacrifice
BOSTON — A new initiative kicked off Thursday to connect students with city and community leaders in Boston. The Big Cheese Initiative is where city and community leaders go into classrooms and let students ask questions about the challenges and sacrifices they’ve made on their journeys to success.
Muslim firefighter sues for $8 million after being denied religious exemption for COVID vaccine, put on leave
Michael Browder Jr. said he's been unable to find a new job and has been out of work for about a year. A firefighter is suing Boston for more than $8 million after the city denied his request for a religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccination and put him on indefinite unpaid leave.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire corrections officials say minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that a minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped. Officials said Jason Pedro was placed on “escape status” as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after he did not return to the Calumet House in Manchester after a scheduled, off-site work shift.
WCVB
2 teens arrested in connection with Boston shooting near K-8 school, tire shop
BOSTON — Two teenagers are facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police. Boston police said the two suspects were arrested between the hours of 3:20 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday on warrants issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court.
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
