Medford, MA

Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 22-year-old with baseball bat to be granted parole with conditions

The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.
Melrose City Councilor says her family faced Islamophobic, racist confrontation at local gas station

MEDFORD, Mass. — Police and other agencies are investigating after a Melrose City Councilor said she and her family were attacked by a resident at a local gas station. City Councilor Maya Jamaleddine said at a city council meeting Monday that she and her family were at a gas station along the Fellsway on Saturday, putting air in their cars' tires, when the racist and Islamophobic incident occurred.
Orange Line train loses power, disrupts service in downtown Boston

BOSTON — Orange Line service was disrupted for hours in downtown Boston after a train lost power Saturday morning, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The MBTA tweeted shortly after 7:35 a.m. that the Orange Line was experiencing delays of about 15 minutes due to a train with...
Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston sports teams hold conference to address hate in school sports

BOSTON — Teachers, coaches, athletes and Massachusetts' governor-elect came together Thursday to tackle hate in sports. Their meeting came more than a year after 5 Investigates first detailed allegations of violent, racist and homophobic hazing rituals on a high school hockey team. That case, just one of several in recent years, sparked several investigations.
Family business: Marshfield triplets enlist in U.S. Marine Corps

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts mother is bracing herself for a dramatic change as her triplet sons prepare to leave the nest. All three have decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps. "I never thought in a million years that would happen," said Michelle Wehr, mother of Griffin, Matt...
Person shot near block of businesses in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting near a block of businesses in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Police confirmed one person was shot in the area of 484B Centre St. at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
2 teens arrested in connection with Boston shooting near K-8 school, tire shop

BOSTON — Two teenagers are facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police. Boston police said the two suspects were arrested between the hours of 3:20 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday on warrants issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court.
