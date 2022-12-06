Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Garfield, Greer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 21:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Custer; Garfield; Greer; Harmon; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Logan; Noble; Payne; Washita DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Dade; Dallas; Dent; Greene; Hickory; Laclede; Maries; Miller; Morgan; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; Shannon; St. Clair; Texas; Vernon; Webster; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Greenwood; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 18:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2 feet Monday morning. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
