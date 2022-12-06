Effective: 2022-12-10 18:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2 feet Monday morning. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO