Read full article on original website
Related
Cedar Crest drops Harrisburg in Cedar Crest Booster Club Girls Basketball Tournament
Harrisburg dropped a 52-36 decision to Cedar Crest Friday in the Cedar Crest Booster Club Girls Basketball Tournament. The Falcons will face off against Mechanicsburg in Saturday’s Championship, while the Cougars will go up against Elco in the Consolation. Ah’nae Robinson and Sanaai Henry paced the Cougars with 12...
FanDuel Maryland promo code delivers latest Bet $5, Win $200 bonus for this weekend
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, sports fans in Maryland who bet on any sporting event today can take advantage of a Bet $5, Win...
Pa. becomes 21st state where high school athletes can make money from endorsements
Pennsylvania is the 21st state to allow name, image and likeness (NIL) deals for high school athletes. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted to approve NIL deals on Wednesday.
DraftKings Maryland promo code dials up $200 offer for Army vs. Navy
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, new customers in Maryland looking for the best way to bet on Army vs. Navy can get a Bet...
DraftKings Maryland promo code gives Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for MD today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our DraftKings promo code, sports fans in Maryland gambling on any sporting event this week can take advantage of a Bet $5, Win...
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
Pa. Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two winners in the weekly New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, and one of them was from the greater Harrisburg area. In a press release, the lottery announced that one of the two $50,000 prizes has been awarded for a ticket sold in Lemoyne, at the Karns located at 1023 State Street.
wtae.com
Penn State study finds Pennsylvania facing 'severe teacher staffing shortage'
Penn State has released the results of a study about teacher shortages in Pennsylvania. The study found the state is facing a "severe teacher staffing challenge." For the first time in state history, more positions have been filled by teachers on emergency permits than by newly certified teachers. In the...
Powerball $116 million jackpot (12/10/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball drawing from Wednesday night. So tonight, Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have another chance to win millions more! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I have...
Caesars Maryland promo code PENNLIVEPICS unleashes Bet $20, Get $100 MD sign-up deal
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using Caesars promo code PENNLIVEPICS, sports lovers in Maryland betting on any event this week can receive a Bet $20, Win $100 bonus by...
Farm Show milkshakes served at pop-ups in central Pa.; here’s where to find one near you
Pennsylvania Farm Show milkshake lovers lined up at the West Shore Plaza in Lemoyne Friday to sample the sweet treats at the first of several Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association pop-up events. Celebrating the Dairymen’s 70th year selling shakes at the Farm Show, all three flavors were available, including a new...
thebvnewspaper.com
University president involved in lawsuit
BY CASSIDEY KAVATHAS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, and HADLEY THOMPSON, NEWS EDITOR. Jeff Gingerich, president of St. Bonaventure University, has been named a defendant in a civil lawsuit regarding alleged wrongful termination of an employee at The University of Scranton. As provost at Scranton, Gingerich participated in the termination of Benjamin Bishop, a...
Pa. flags ordered at half staff
Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff at all commonwealth facilities in honor of three firefighters who died in the line of duty this week.
Over $211 in scratch-off prizes claimed in PA last month
The top prize of $5 million was sold in Allegheny County, one prize of $3 million was also sold in Allegheny County along with a $1 million prize.
Special election for state House seat in Pennsylvania attracts wide field of Dems and promises new voting procedures
The eight Democrats will be considered at a gathering of party committeepeople — who represent each voting precinct within the district — Sunday afternoon. Allegheny County Democratic Committee leaders will have more than a half-dozen candidates to choose from when they select a nominee to replace the late state Rep. Anthony DeLuca this weekend. And they will be using novel voting procedures to make the choice.
How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map
While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
abc27.com
This town in Pennsylvania has the worst school district
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future success, including academic success.
Flu explodes in Pa., likely fueled by low vaccination, COVID-19 precautions
Pennsylvania flu cases made another giant leap last week, with the weekly case count by far the highest in at least eight years. The state health department recorded nearly 25,000 positive flu test results for the week ending Saturday, a sharp increase from the previous week, and nearly 10,000 more than during the peak of the 2017-2018 flu season, which was the worst in nearly a decade.
Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis
Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1