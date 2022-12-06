ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thebvnewspaper.com

University president involved in lawsuit

BY CASSIDEY KAVATHAS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, and HADLEY THOMPSON, NEWS EDITOR. Jeff Gingerich, president of St. Bonaventure University, has been named a defendant in a civil lawsuit regarding alleged wrongful termination of an employee at The University of Scranton. As provost at Scranton, Gingerich participated in the termination of Benjamin Bishop, a...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
WITF

Special election for state House seat in Pennsylvania attracts wide field of Dems and promises new voting procedures

The eight Democrats will be considered at a gathering of party committeepeople — who represent each voting precinct within the district — Sunday afternoon. Allegheny County Democratic Committee leaders will have more than a half-dozen candidates to choose from when they select a nominee to replace the late state Rep. Anthony DeLuca this weekend. And they will be using novel voting procedures to make the choice.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map

While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

This town in Pennsylvania has the worst school district

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future success, including academic success.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Flu explodes in Pa., likely fueled by low vaccination, COVID-19 precautions

Pennsylvania flu cases made another giant leap last week, with the weekly case count by far the highest in at least eight years. The state health department recorded nearly 25,000 positive flu test results for the week ending Saturday, a sharp increase from the previous week, and nearly 10,000 more than during the peak of the 2017-2018 flu season, which was the worst in nearly a decade.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis

Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

