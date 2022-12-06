Read full article on original website
Chelsea Knights of Columbus Council #3092 Celebrates 75th Anniversary
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Joe Yekulis for the information and photos in this story.) St. Louis Guanella Knights of Columbus Council #3092 of Chelsea celebrated its 75th Anniversary with a banquet dinner held at St. Mary Parish following the Christmas Parade in downtown Chelsea on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Chelsea Kiwanis Club Hears from Chelsea PTO Representatives
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bob Milbrodt for the information in this story.) Last Monday the Chelsea Kiwanis Club heard from Chelsea PTO’s Co-Presidents Jessica Federico and Cheri Szcodronski. The PTO serves Chelsea’s two elementary schools, their students and families. Its mission is to enrich the educational environment.
CDL Announces 2022 Friend and Volunteer of the Year Award Recipients
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Virginia Krueger for the information in this story story.) Chelsea District Library (CDL) staff and volunteers were excited to gather at our annual Volunteer Appreciation Party on Saturday, Dec. 3. At this celebration, CDL honored two individuals who have been particularly generous in their service to the library.
Chelsea Parks Commission Gets Update on Main Street Park Environmental Conditions
Members of the Chelsea Parks Commission heard from Joe Ziolkowski, representative from the Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) about all the environmental problems that have been discovered at the site, during the commission’s Dec. 6 meeting. Although MSPA is in a purchase agreement with the current property owner, Magellan...
Chelsea Issues RFP for Public Safety Facilitation Services
The City of Chelsea has issued a request for proposals for its Public Safety Strategic Planning Group facilitation services and set a deadline of Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. for submissions. Click on the link below for a detailed description and directions to submit a proposal.
Recent Obituary: Mary (Berridge) Frisinger
Of Chelsea, formerly of Ann Arbor, age 56, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at her home. She was born Aug. 25, 1966 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the daughter of W. Lloyd and Jeanne (Heckel) Berridge, Jr. Mary grew up in Ann Arbor, graduated from Pioneer High School in 1984,...
Chelsea Hospital Earns 2022 Top Teaching Hospital Award
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Von Lozon for the information in this story.) Chelsea Hospital, a joint venture with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health, was deemed a Top Teaching Hospital in the United States by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization that is widely acknowledged as one of the toughest standard-setters for healthcare safety and quality.
After years of vacant lots left setting, Battle Creek expands downtown footprint
The city commission approved to rezone the area in hopes of attracting more potential investment into the area.
Jackson woman calls for more aid to homeless community
Every day, Tracie Jo Sutliff brings a set of supplies and food to homeless tents in Jackson.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Dee Ann Warner, 52, of Tecumseh, Michigan was reported missing from her rural home April 25, 2021. In March 2022, frustrated family members feared the case was growing cold. After seeing Billy Little, Jr., a nationally recognized attorney on an episode of 48 Hours, they reached out to him for help. He immediately agreed and went to work — pro bono. “All I want is the truth and to get justice for this family,” he said.
Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Unidentified Woman Killed In Flint
Michigan State Police are asking for help to identify a woman found shot to death in Flint. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse at about 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd. The woman was in her 20s and her identity is yet to be confirmed. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Toledo families search day and night after two teens go missing
TOLEDO, Ohio — Families and Toledo police are searching for two teen boys who went missing within the last week. Kyshawn Pittman, 15, was last seen Saturday and is believed to be with 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder, who was last seen on Monday. According to a police report, Wilder's father...
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
