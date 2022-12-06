Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chelsea Issues RFP for Public Safety Facilitation Services
The City of Chelsea has issued a request for proposals for its Public Safety Strategic Planning Group facilitation services and set a deadline of Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. for submissions. Click on the link below for a detailed description and directions to submit a proposal.
CDL Announces 2022 Friend and Volunteer of the Year Award Recipients
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Virginia Krueger for the information in this story story.) Chelsea District Library (CDL) staff and volunteers were excited to gather at our annual Volunteer Appreciation Party on Saturday, Dec. 3. At this celebration, CDL honored two individuals who have been particularly generous in their service to the library.
Chelsea Parks Commission Gets Update on Main Street Park Environmental Conditions
Members of the Chelsea Parks Commission heard from Joe Ziolkowski, representative from the Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) about all the environmental problems that have been discovered at the site, during the commission’s Dec. 6 meeting. Although MSPA is in a purchase agreement with the current property owner, Magellan...
Chelsea Knights of Columbus Council #3092 Celebrates 75th Anniversary
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Joe Yekulis for the information and photos in this story.) St. Louis Guanella Knights of Columbus Council #3092 of Chelsea celebrated its 75th Anniversary with a banquet dinner held at St. Mary Parish following the Christmas Parade in downtown Chelsea on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Chelsea Kiwanis Club Hears from Chelsea PTO Representatives
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bob Milbrodt for the information in this story.) Last Monday the Chelsea Kiwanis Club heard from Chelsea PTO’s Co-Presidents Jessica Federico and Cheri Szcodronski. The PTO serves Chelsea’s two elementary schools, their students and families. Its mission is to enrich the educational environment.
Chelsea Hospital Earns 2022 Top Teaching Hospital Award
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Von Lozon for the information in this story.) Chelsea Hospital, a joint venture with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health, was deemed a Top Teaching Hospital in the United States by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization that is widely acknowledged as one of the toughest standard-setters for healthcare safety and quality.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
WWMTCw
Six-month-old Oakland County kitten euthanized after becoming infected with rabies
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A 6-month-old kitten was humanely euthanized after becoming infected with rabies in Oakland County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, or MDARD. The kitten, which was not vaccinated, was found as a stray six weeks before it was diagnosed with rabies,...
22-year-old construction worker killed after large vehicle falls on him in Bloomfield Twp.
A Macomb County man is dead following a construction accident involving a large vehicle at a Bloomfield Township job site on Wednesday. The
Residents forced out of apartment complex after code violations
This comes after owners of Everett Apartments failed to meet code issues that have left some units in need of major repair.
wrif.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
chelseaupdate.com
Recent Obituary: Mary (Berridge) Frisinger
Of Chelsea, formerly of Ann Arbor, age 56, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at her home. She was born Aug. 25, 1966 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the daughter of W. Lloyd and Jeanne (Heckel) Berridge, Jr. Mary grew up in Ann Arbor, graduated from Pioneer High School in 1984,...
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
chelseaupdate.com
Recent Obituary: Leola A. Brennan
Leola A. Brennan, age 89, longtime resident of Chelsea, passed away on Dec. 7, 2022. Leola was born on July 20, 1933 in Lansing, MI to Russell and Lucille (Taylor) Altstaetter. She had lived in the Chelsea area all of her life, graduating from Chelsea High School, Class of 1951....
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury
LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
14-year-old asks Michigan trooper for ride, gets arrested for carrying loaded gun
HAZEL PARK, MI – A 14-year-old was hit with a gun charge after he asked a police officer for a ride in Metro Detroit. According to troopers from the Michigan State Police Metro North Post, the incident occurred at 8 Mile Road and Russell Avenue in Hazel Park at 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 4.
'Completely ruined': Historic bridge goes up in flames, collapses in Mid-Michigan [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating the cause of a raging fire that engulfed a wooden historic bridge in Mid Michigan and ultimately led to its collapse over the weekend
Muskegon football player dead after fight with osteosarcoma
Dametrius "Meechie" Walker, a Muskegon-area teen who touched the lives of many University of Michigan fans, has died.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Ex-Wolverines QB Cade McNamara tarnishes legacy during interview
Take the high road, Cade. Let your legacy live on at Michigan. Great things were accomplished. Or, take the low road, and allow interviewers to play you like a puppet while encouraging you to dump on the Wolverines. The choice was presented. McNamara, for some reason, chose the low road.
