ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
ROCK 96.7

Here’s How To Winterize Your Home In The Wyoming Cold

The winter wind, snow, ice, sub-zero temperatures, are all weather problems we deal with during the Wyoming winters. We know it's coming and we know we have to prepare, but sometimes we run out of time and forget. We've already had freezing temps and snow storms, and with the official date of winter lurking, you still have time to act and get your home ready.
WYOMING STATE
ROCK 96.7

Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?

It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

We Love To Celebrate With Holiday Candy In Wyoming

A popular Christmas tradition many families have is making Christmas candy and cookies. If you don't make it, you surely like to eat it. The types, shapes, flavors and difficulty levels vary, but the result is the same... happiness. My mom, sisters, sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews get together a couple...
WYOMING STATE
ROCK 96.7

Who Makes Sure The Casper Mountain Trails Are Groomed?

Casper Mountain is full of opportunities for adventure all year round. During the summer there is mountain biking and hiking and in the winter there's snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding and snowmobiling. We know that Hogadon Basin Ski Area is an option for downhill fun, but what about...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Wyoming’s Wild Horses Love To Run And Play Together

Garth Brooks' 1990 album 'No Fences' is the album that changed music history. The album also changed how much people knew about Wyoming having wild horses. The song starts out from a phone booth in Cheyenne, so I'd say the world is probably aware that Wyoming has cool wild horses.
WYOMING STATE
ROCK 96.7

Illegally Dumped Concrete Slurry Pollutes North Platte River

Chemicals in concrete slurry recently and illegally dumped in the North Platte River in Central Casper have turned water, rocks and moss red, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The slurry dumped near the First Street Bridge will affect future vegetative growth and could harm animals...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats

On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Downtown Casper Eatery ‘Crav-A-bowl’ Is Closing

Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022). The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:. Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles

Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats

Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
WYOMING STATE
ROCK 96.7

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock967online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy