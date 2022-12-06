Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene and DSS to Merge, Health Dept. to Be Standalone Department
Executive PJ Wendel has announced more details about the reorganization of County’s three largest human services programs. The five social services divisions of Department of Health and Human Services, including the divisions of Family and Children’s Services, and Transitional and Medical Assistance, will integrate with the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene to form the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services.
wrfalp.com
Empty Bowl Project Fundraiser for Local Pantries to Take Place in Jamestown December 10
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Jamestown Public Market are teaming up with the Chautauqua Area Potters to host the event from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Church’s Undercroft off East Fourth Street. Father Luke Fodor said the event features thousands of handcrafted bowls by local...
wrfalp.com
19 People Arrested Following Investigation Into Fentanyl, Meth Ring
Nineteen people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department conducted raids on 628 Spring Street and 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and at 252 West Main Street in Falconer on Wednesday afternoon, December 7.
wrfalp.com
Police Seize Over 9 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills in Traffic Stop
Police seized over nine pounds of fentanyl pills following a traffic stop on North Main Street. An investigation in the area led to the traffic stop with Jamestown Police K-9 Kal and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s K-9 Drake discovering the drugs in the search. Police say the total street value of the 50-to-60,000 pills found is estimated at more than $500,000.
wrfalp.com
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting in Sinclairville
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said following the case going to Grand Jury, a suspect has been charged with 1st degree Manslaughter in the death of 19-year old Joseph Misciagno on July 5, 2022. The suspect, whose name has not been released, has been arraigned and sent to jail...
wrfalp.com
World War II Veteran PFC Thomas Tedesco Honored with Medal Ceremony
State and local officials along with family members gathered at the Fenton History Center mansion on Thursday to honor a World War II veteran with a medal presentation ceremony. 98-year old Private First Class Thomas A. Tedesco of Falconer served in the U.S. Army Aircorp and Infantry. He was drafted...
wrfalp.com
Southwestern Central School Holding Canned Goods, Winter Items Drive at Basketball Tournament
Is holding a canned food and winter items drive in conjunction with its Girls’ Basketball Tournament this weekend. Tonight at Southwestern, Jamestown Public Schools Lady Red Raiders will play Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart, with JV playing at 6:00 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7:30 p.m. The tournament...
wrfalp.com
WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 8, 2022
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com. THU DEC 08. The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown.
wrfalp.com
JHS A Cappella Choir’s 98th Annual ‘A Capella Vespers’ Set for Dec. 11 & 18
The Jamestown High School A Cappella Choir will hold its 98th annual “A Cappella Vespers” on Sunday, December 11 and Sunday, December 18. Both performances will start at 4:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church located at 120 Chandler Street. Admission is free and a good-will offering will be...
