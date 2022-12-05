Read full article on original website
Pokemon newest: Pokemon Go enables gamers to take over game-size variants. A Pokemon player thinks of fixes to the patch by adding different sizes
The Game Awards have caught the attention today (it is OK, other franchises have to get their moments sometimes). But the Pokemon news was quite a hazy moment. Would you expect less?. The most pressing thing was Pokemon Go. However, it introduced a different size variant for certain Pokemon. In...
Pokemon Leaker Teases Scarlet and Violet DLC
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC teases seem to have begun via a prominent Pokemon leaker who has been reliable but cryptic in the past. Unfortunately, the first DLC tease is very broad. According to a tweet, the leaker seems to suggest that the DLC stars one of the four characters in the series: Heath, Geeta, another professor or a new character entirely. And this is the extent of the tease that has yet to be followed up at the moment of writing it.
Fortnite x Dead Space, a collaboration coming in January 2023?
Fortnite will get a two-year contract at the Dead Space In the next two weeks, the next one January 23, 2023, according to some sources: just days before the release of the remake of the survival horror from Visceral Games. According to the people who broke the news, the crossover...
Amongst the top 5 landing spots in Warzone 2.0
It was just a month ago that Warzone 2.0 was released, and players are still debating the best places to land in Al Mazrah. Let’s be honest it’s a massive map, and there are lots of interesting points to be used to toss your teeth into. With more than once more open buildings and a truly diverse landscape, identifying the top five landing spots in Warzone 2.0 wasn’t a straightforward task. However, with this guide, you can get your boots on the ground and then hopefully win a bit more consistently.
Diablo 4 Developers share their plans for the game
It’s been a while since we got some news for Diablo 4; that might be good, just because as we can remember, the last news before this one came up on a positive note. The trend seems to be in progress, with developers sharing some plans for the game.
English is picking up brilliant new words from around the world – and that’s a gift
Who owns the English language? The answer to this question is no longer as straightforward as “the English”. According to the latest figures from the British Council, English is “spoken at a useful level” by about 1.75 billion people. Counted among this vast anglophone population are not only the hundreds of millions who speak English as a first language, but also the hundreds of millions more who speak it as a second or foreign language in different parts of the world.
Scarlet and Violet have a new era for Pokemon TCGand all big changes are coming
The official announcement of the Pokémon TCGs Scarlet and Violet expansion showed many new games and mechanics, so today we have a release date for the English set and a list of very important changes that will come along with GX’s first cards. The Pokemon Company, set to...
The creator of BioShock finally revealed the new game Judas. It looks really good to have an upcoming version
No more beautiful characters from BioShock than this, (pic: Ghosts and Death Games). Ghost Story Games first released Judas, has finally put a name in a trailer, and looks like a more extreme version of BioShock. If you were hoping to see the long rumoured BioShock 4 at the game...
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC has Idris Elba, and Keanu Reeves also
All the bugs havent put off Idris Elba (pic: CD Projekt) CD Projekt managed to tell a major celebrity into being in Cyberpunk 2077, whereas Idris Elba is responsible for the new video game. Given what the Cold War was beginning in 2018, it made a big surprise that Keanu...
Bayonetta 3 Has Been Hiding Playable Origins Teaser This Whole Time
Last night, the Game Awards show Cereza and the Lost Demon emerged. The trailer showed us an interesting game that isn’t real in Bayonettas flashy action. It has a nice storybook aesthetic with a fixed camera and vivid colors. This game’s to focus on Bayonetta as a child before she became a Umbra witch and when she was known only as Cereza. And if you played Bayonetta 3 and, as a result of the secret unlockable chapter, you might have already guessed this games existence.
Blue Protocol: Announcement: Does this mean that Genshin can die?
Bandai Namco Onlines Blue Protocol was also presented at the Game Awards alongside several AAA titles such as Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Death Beaching 2 and Forbidden West Burning Shores. In the first half of 2023, the action RPG, which at first glance looks like Genshin Impact, will appear in the West.
Doublelift sheds light on his return to LCSand itsn’t about the money
On Dec. 8, Doublelift officially joined 100 Thieves. That means we return to Pro League of Legends ahead of the 2023 season. But why?. The AD carry was discussing the reasons behind his dramatic return to the LCS yesterday on his Twitch stream. Doublelift said it wasn’t for the money. He explained that he’s not shy of a professional performance despite doing that and just wanted to be a newbie.
What a hellboy: Winning a ball revealed to the game Awards
Hellboy: The Web of Wyrd wait, that’s not a comic book panel? (pic: Good Shepherd Entertainment) The game is unlikely to be the highest-profile show at The Game Awards but if you’re a Hellboy fan, the new video game is a rare art. Many of my favorite things...
Marvels Spider-Man 2, a teaser from the insomniac community: news coming?
The director of Insomniac Games, James Stevenson, posted a teaser from Spider-Man 2 on Twitter. While many fans of the series thought there was a precise meaning behind it, they quickly thought that they would become aware of the story and therefore they’re finally coming with an announcement for the game.
Riot launches massive partnership with Xbox Game Pass, bringing the five biggest games to the service soon
Riot Games and Xbox have officially joined forces now. The companies announced today that the expanded multiplayer gaming catalog of the League of Legends, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics and VALORANT are coming to the massively growing Game Pass service. The players who connect an active game pass...
In Overwatch 2 you can unlock Ramattra and Legendary skin for free
Ramattra is the latest Hero to become Overwatch. The first time since Kirikos released, the first Battle Pass system in the Battleroom is built to get characters, being tested for old players. To unlock Ramattra is a bit bit tougher than to see. In the future, players have to make...
Champion of the Champions Tour has arrived well. Why have it taken so long?
After almost a year of delays, the Champion of Champions Tour (CCT) is now well underway, with worldwide group stages and playoffs starting at 2023. To say the least, the CCT has proved dangerous. When the announcement was made in April 2021, the plan to assemble the Champion of Champions World Final is to be concluded by 2022. The current expectation for the finals is that the final will be in January 2024, with the total prize pool of 3,4 million in time to date being awarded. Talk about lack of time.
The debut a day with a Demon Slayer episode 3
Demon Slayer 3 is quickly approaching its release date and Ufotable has given fans an occasion to be more excited for the first epoch. A new promotional video for the series was launched on Dec. 10 to give the first episode of the third season a live performance on display at a conference in the US in concert with the last two episodes of the second season in the first season. The television series will be released by the audience on February 4 and 5, in Tokyo and then moved to other countries during the last two weeks of February and March. The available locations and their dates are listed below.
The Game Awards 2022 news round-up all the announcements, trailers and winners
Many new games have been announced (pic: The Games Awards). GameCentral gives the general public all the revealing from The Games Awards 2022 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Death Stranding 2. It’s probably the biggest surprise, and the games have the closest tie to the Oscars, but after the...
Do you need PS Plus for War Zone 2 in Warfare?
Aside from all the different modes and games available to playCall of Duty: Modern Warfare, it can really get confusing sometimes. Activision released a new version of their favourite game modes, Warzone 2.0. This release includes a whole new map, new weapons, new gameplay and more. For fans who have been using Warzone since its initial release in 2020, this update is a welcome change that is meant to keep things fresh.
