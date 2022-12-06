ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Royals out in force for Princess of Wales' carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series finale

By UK Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lk20M_0jYxT5dA00

The royal family is to put on a united front at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final Netflix episodes air.

The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.

The royals will be bracing themselves for bombshells when Harry and Meghan’s six-part docuseries premieres this Thursday with the first three episodes, with the last three coinciding with Kate’s Christmas service next week.

In a trailer released on Monday, Harry spoke of a “dirty game” where there is “leaking” and “planting of stories” and “a hierarchy of the family”.

But the teaser appeared to use footage of the press filming events unrelated to the couple to depict them being hounded by paparazzi.

Kate’s carol concert, supported by The Royal Foundation, is dedicated to the late Queen, who died three months ago, but comes at a time of continued turmoil for the Windsors.

Kensington Palace said: “This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.

“These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.”

It will also “recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring”.

Those performing include Craig David, Alexis Ffrench and Samantha Barks, as well as Alfie Boe and former Spice Girl Melanie C, who will sing a duet.

“Poignant readings” will be delivered by speakers including heir to the throne William, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugh Bonneville and Kadeena Cox, the Palace said.

The service will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve as part of a Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme, narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones and featuring an introduction by Kate and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.

In a trailer for Harry & Meghan, the duke discusses the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution”, with his words accompanied by footage of both his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and Kate, before she married William, being surrounded by photographers.

Harry tells how he was “terrified, saying: “I didn’t want history to repeat itself” and “no-one knows the full truth. We know the full truth”.

Billed as a Netflix global event, the streaming giant has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” where Harry and Meghan “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.

Against a backdrop of Harry’s long-reported rift with brother William and troubled relationship with Charles, Meghan’s accusations that Kate made her cry in a disagreement over a flower girl dress and claims from both that an unnamed royal made a racist remark about their unborn son and the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan, the series is expected to further damage the Sussexes’ relationship with the King and his family.

Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Netflix and Spotify after quitting the monarchy and moving to the US in 2020.

Directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, the series will explore “the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Archie speaks with American accent in Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Archie speaks with an American accent in private footage shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of their new Netflix programme. The first three episodes of the bombshell docuseries offer insight into their family life in Montecito, California and glimpses of Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Actor Brian Cox says Harry and Meghan’s experiences ‘clearly traumatic’

Brian Cox said he thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced “trauma” while being in the spotlight as members of the royal family. The 76-year-old Scottish actor, best known for Succession, was speaking at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night where Prince Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award.
RadarOnline

Prince Harry Reignites King Charles III Feud With Claim He Was 'Brought Up' By 'Second Family' In Africa

Prince Harry pulled the veil back on his rocky exit from royal life in his new Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com can confirm, detailing his upbringing and how his view on the institution has evolved. The Duke of Sussex seemingly made a few digs at his estranged father, King Charles III, with some viewers taking to Twitter in response to one scene during which Harry talked about being "literally brought up" by a "second family" in Africa where he chose to spend months at a time in his late teens and twenties while coping with his mother Princess Diana's tragic death."Lesotho gave...
shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

What Meghan And Harry Will Reportedly Do With King Charles' Christmas Invite

Earlier this year, prior to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, reports emerged that the long-reigning monarch had reached out to royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite them to spend some time with her in Balmoral. The U.S. Sun cited a royal insider, who claimed: "Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet." They added: "They are preparing for the Sussexes."
TheDailyBeast

Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie

A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy