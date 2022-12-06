ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico gas station employee says suspect told her to lie on the floor during armed robbery

By Sabrina Shutters
 4 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police have caught the man they said robbed at least seven businesses at gunpoint. Disturbing security photos show the suspect pointing a gun behind a convenience store counter.

An employee at a Shell gas station on Staples Mill Road told 8News the man came inside the store the day after Thanksgiving, told her to give him all the money in the registers and lie on the floor.

Police said you can see the suspect, Hassan Malik Rogers, pointing a gun behind the counter at one of the several businesses that were robbed.

Police: Henrico suspect in string of armed robberies arrested after police chase crash

In another security photo, the suspect appears to grab cash from a register at one of the places he is accused of robbing along Staples Mill Road, Three Chopt Road , West Broad Street or East Ridge Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rx14X_0jYxSyTT00
Henrico County police have caught the man they said robbed at least seven businesses at gunpoint. (Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

Police said Rogers tried to run away after crashing his car Wednesday, but officers later caught up with him.

He’s facing multiple charges, including two counts of robbery and one count of abduction, among others.

Anyone with information on these incidents or Rogers is encouraged to contact Detective D. Paul at 804-501-4894 .

