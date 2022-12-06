ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash victim dies after being crushed between two cars; Driver charged

By Morgan Mitchell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he fatally struck a man with his car near the Memphis airport in January, according to police.

Police say Timothy Fisher, 42, was driving down east Shelby Drive in a GMC Sierra when he crashed into the rear of a disabled Toyota Corolla near Tchulahoma .

The victim, 57-year-old Pearl Hampton Jr., was standing at the rear of the Toyota and was crushed between the two vehicles.

Hampton Jr. died at the scene.

Fisher is charged with failure to yield and failure to render aid.

He is currently out on a $1,000 bond.

Fisher will appear in court on Dec. 6.

