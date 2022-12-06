Read full article on original website
Related
wish989.com
Goss Found Guilty of Robbery and Shooting at MVPD Officer
MT. VERNON – A Jefferson County jury found a 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man guilty Thursday of the 2021 armed robbery of a Mt. Vernon convenience store and then shooting at a Mt. Vernon police officer who responded to the store. Fredrick Goss is facing up to 45 years in...
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Couple Arrested after Meth Lab Found in Home
MT. VERNON – A Mt. Vernon couple has been charged in Jefferson County Court with meth-related offenses after a warrant search of their home reportedly revealed a meth lab and large amounts of meth. According to Mt. Vernon Police Corporal Troy Hails, multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from 42-year-old...
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Investigating Stabbing Incident
(St. Francois County) The investigation is continuing into the death of a man in St. Francois County Wednesday. St. Fran St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says it happened in the St. Francois Hills area. The name of the victim has been identified as 64 year old David Fishbeck Senior....
Driver wanted in East St. Louis hit-and-run
Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle.
17-Year-Old To Be Tried As Adult in St. Louis Cab Driver's Shooting Death
Federal prosecutors accuse Trishawn Jones of a cold-blooded killing after robbery
Man arrested for impersonating St. Tammany officer during burglary attempt
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of pretending to be a deputy while trying to steal a Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Man wanted after armed carjacking at south St. Louis Co. gas station
Police are looking for a man accused in an armed carjacking Monday night at a south St. Louis County gas station.
Gov. Hutchinson commutes sentence of 83-year-old convicted of 1965 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 83-year-old Arkansas man will become parole eligible after receiving a commutation of his 1965 murder sentence by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The governor made the announcement Tuesday afternoon along with 42 pardons and another commutation. Samuel Billingsley was convicted in 1965 at the age of...
County sheriff in Arkansas arrested on felony drug and firearm charges
A county sheriff in Arkansas was arrested Saturday after he was found in possession of drugs and guns.
KATU.com
3 people indicted for $7 million worth of drugs found on Washington beaches
SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors in Seattle allege three people were part of a failed attempt to smuggle hundreds of pounds of meth and fentanyl to Canada. The drugs had an estimated street value of $7 million when they were found on beaches near Port Angeles last year. In court...
FOX2now.com
Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past
The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
KFVS12
City of Mt. Vernon to hold ribbon cutting for opening of South 44th St. at Mateer Dr.
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The city is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of South 44th Street and Mateer Drive. The ribbon cutting will be Friday, December 9 at 3 p.m. According to a release from the city, engineering for this project began in 2019,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
Staff member and student in fight at Riverview Gardens school
A fight between a staff member and a student inside a classroom on Monday was caught on video.
wish989.com
SSM Health Wound Center in Mt. Vernon Receives Dual Recognition with Clinical Distinction and Patient Satisfaction Awards
MT. VERNON – SSM Health Illinois is pleased to announce SSM Health Wound Center in Mt. Vernon is a dual recipient of RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction and Patient Satisfaction Awards. Recipients of these awards meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period. “SSM Health Wound Center is...
You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon
How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
wish989.com
City of Mt. Vernon Announces Plans to Redevelop Optimist Park
MT. VERNON – The City of Mt. Vernon recently announced that it will be removing unsafe equipment from Optimist Park and will redevelop the park. The City says the rubber coating on the platform has come off in several spots causing the metal to rust and develop holes in the walking areas. Slides have also developed holes, so they will be taken down.
Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
Comments / 0