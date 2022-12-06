ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

wish989.com

Goss Found Guilty of Robbery and Shooting at MVPD Officer

MT. VERNON – A Jefferson County jury found a 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man guilty Thursday of the 2021 armed robbery of a Mt. Vernon convenience store and then shooting at a Mt. Vernon police officer who responded to the store. Fredrick Goss is facing up to 45 years in...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wish989.com

Mt. Vernon Couple Arrested after Meth Lab Found in Home

MT. VERNON – A Mt. Vernon couple has been charged in Jefferson County Court with meth-related offenses after a warrant search of their home reportedly revealed a meth lab and large amounts of meth. According to Mt. Vernon Police Corporal Troy Hails, multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from 42-year-old...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Calcasieu Parish News

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
EDGARD, LA
mymoinfo.com

St. Francois County Investigating Stabbing Incident

(St. Francois County) The investigation is continuing into the death of a man in St. Francois County Wednesday. St. Fran St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says it happened in the St. Francois Hills area. The name of the victim has been identified as 64 year old David Fishbeck Senior....
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past

The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
MARION, IL
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients

A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Q985

You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon

How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
PLAINFIELD, IL
wish989.com

City of Mt. Vernon Announces Plans to Redevelop Optimist Park

MT. VERNON – The City of Mt. Vernon recently announced that it will be removing unsafe equipment from Optimist Park and will redevelop the park. The City says the rubber coating on the platform has come off in several spots causing the metal to rust and develop holes in the walking areas. Slides have also developed holes, so they will be taken down.
KOLR10 News

Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE

