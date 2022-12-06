Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 01:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benson; Ramsey; Towner AREAS OF FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE DEVILS LAKE BASIN Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed or will soon develop across portions of the Devils Lake Basin. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to improve by 6 AM Sunday morning.

BENSON COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO