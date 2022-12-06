Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bottineau, Pierce, Rolette by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bottineau; Pierce; Rolette AREAS OF DENSE FOG NEAR THE TURTLE MOUNTAINS LATE THIS EVENING Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less near the Turtle Mountains late this evening, especially along Highway 5 from Bottineau to Rolla. Motorists should be prepared for difficult driving conditions. Use low beam headlights and be extra cautious at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog may persist through the night.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Benson, Ramsey, Towner by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 01:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benson; Ramsey; Towner AREAS OF FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE DEVILS LAKE BASIN Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed or will soon develop across portions of the Devils Lake Basin. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to improve by 6 AM Sunday morning.
