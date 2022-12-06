ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Police Officer Stabbed, Suspect Shot in Roseland

A Chicago police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot in the city's Roseland neighborhood Saturday night, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Details about what occurred were unclear, but the Chicago Fire Department confirmed a police officer sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to the hospital.
U-Haul Truck Used in Robberies Recovered; Suspects Still At-Large

U-Haul has recovered a truck that was used in a series of muggings in lakefront neighborhoods earlier this week, though the suspects remain at-large, according to officials. According to detectives, victims are approached on the sidewalk where their property is taken by force by a suspect, before the suspect runs toward a U-Haul box truck used as a getaway vehicle.
Concealed Carry Holder Wounds 2 Suspects in Loop Shootout

A man shot and wounded two suspects after at least one began shooting in his direction early Saturday in the Loop. The 31-year-old man was walking toward his parked vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the first block of West Randolph Street when a red SUV passed him and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
Man Shot to Death While Driving, Crashes Into Dumpster in Belmont Gardens

A man was shot to death while driving early Saturday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Just after 1 a.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in another car began to shoot at him, causing him to lose control of the car and crash into a nearby dumpster, according to Chicago police.
No Bail for Chicago Man Charged in Shootout With Lombard Police That Killed Alleged Accomplice

A South Side man has been charged with robbing a tobacco shop in Lombard, leading to a shootout with police that left one suspect dead and an officer wounded. Bail was denied Saturday for 31-year-old Anthony Brown, who faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
More Than 120 Catalytic Converters Recovered in Glenwood ‘Chop Shop' Bust

Police in south suburban Glenwood recently recovered more than 120 catalytic converters during the dismantling of a major theft operation, authorities said. In a Facebook post Friday, the Glenwood Police Department said it busted a "chop shop" at a residence in the 200 block of Rose Street. Police provided photos of many items seized, including 128 stolen catalytic converters, a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, a loaded handgun and gun magazines, police noted. Additionally, illicit funds were also seized as part of the investigation.
Woman Found Dead Inside Evanston Hotel

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday inside a hotel in north suburban Evanston, according to authorities. Evanston police stated officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Sherman Avenue at around 11:16 a.m. after a person was found dead in a hotel room. The individual, said to be a woman in her 20s to 30s, was originally discovered by hotel cleaning staff, which informed management who called 911.
chicago police memorial foundation

Chicago police officers are brightening the spirits of fellow officers who have been injured on the job, as well as their loves ones, this holiday season. Year after year, Operation Santa, a program led by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, seeks to bring joy to the families of officers who were killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty….
Cook County State's Attorney's Office Announces New Search Warrant Policy

The Cook County State's Attorney's office released an updated search warrant policy Friday, moving to require increased police disclosures when a warrant is executed. The updated policy requires law enforcement to follow up on if a search warrant was signed off by a judge and eventually executed. If the warrant...
