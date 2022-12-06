Read full article on original website
Chicago Police Officer Stabbed, Suspect Shot in Roseland
A Chicago police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot in the city's Roseland neighborhood Saturday night, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Details about what occurred were unclear, but the Chicago Fire Department confirmed a police officer sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to the hospital.
U-Haul Truck Used in Robberies Recovered; Suspects Still At-Large
U-Haul has recovered a truck that was used in a series of muggings in lakefront neighborhoods earlier this week, though the suspects remain at-large, according to officials. According to detectives, victims are approached on the sidewalk where their property is taken by force by a suspect, before the suspect runs toward a U-Haul box truck used as a getaway vehicle.
Concealed Carry Holder Wounds 2 Suspects in Loop Shootout
A man shot and wounded two suspects after at least one began shooting in his direction early Saturday in the Loop. The 31-year-old man was walking toward his parked vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the first block of West Randolph Street when a red SUV passed him and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
Man Shot to Death While Driving, Crashes Into Dumpster in Belmont Gardens
A man was shot to death while driving early Saturday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Just after 1 a.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in another car began to shoot at him, causing him to lose control of the car and crash into a nearby dumpster, according to Chicago police.
No Bail for Chicago Man Charged in Shootout With Lombard Police That Killed Alleged Accomplice
A South Side man has been charged with robbing a tobacco shop in Lombard, leading to a shootout with police that left one suspect dead and an officer wounded. Bail was denied Saturday for 31-year-old Anthony Brown, who faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Chicago Police Searching for Robbery Suspect With a U-Haul Getaway Truck
Chicago Police are investigating a series of muggings that they say have happened in neighborhoods along the lakefront and involve an alleged robber using a U-Haul truck to flee the scene. Detectives say a man approaches victims on the sidewalk, takes their property by force and then runs toward a...
More Than 120 Catalytic Converters Recovered in Glenwood ‘Chop Shop' Bust
Police in south suburban Glenwood recently recovered more than 120 catalytic converters during the dismantling of a major theft operation, authorities said. In a Facebook post Friday, the Glenwood Police Department said it busted a "chop shop" at a residence in the 200 block of Rose Street. Police provided photos of many items seized, including 128 stolen catalytic converters, a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, a loaded handgun and gun magazines, police noted. Additionally, illicit funds were also seized as part of the investigation.
Chicago Police Issue Warning After 11 Armed Robberies Reported in 5 Hours
Chicago Police issued a community alert after at least 11 armed robberies were reported within a span of five hours Wednesday morning. The incidents happened in five Chicago neighborhoods; Bucktown, West Town, Belmont Central, Portage Park and Austin. In these cases, the victims were walking in the early morning hours...
Woman Found Dead Inside Evanston Hotel
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday inside a hotel in north suburban Evanston, according to authorities. Evanston police stated officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Sherman Avenue at around 11:16 a.m. after a person was found dead in a hotel room. The individual, said to be a woman in her 20s to 30s, was originally discovered by hotel cleaning staff, which informed management who called 911.
2 Gary Police Officers Hurt After Fleeing Vehicles Slams Into Squad Car
Two police officers were injured after a fleeing suspect allegedly rammed their squad car during a pursuit in northwest Indiana on Wednesday evening. Gary police say that officers were called to the 800 block of East 21st Avenue at approximately 5:25 p.m. for a disturbance that escalated into gunfire. When...
Lombard Police Officer, Suspect Shot in Exchange of Gunfire in Response to Armed Robbery
A Lombard police officer and a suspect were both wounded in an exchange of gunfire in response to an armed robbery, officials said. The incident occurred along Ann Street between Lincoln and Main late Thursday afternoon, according to officials. The investigation remains active and there is no information regarding the...
Family Seeks Answers After Grandmother Dies Following Little Village Hit-and-Run
A Chicago family is expressing anger and heartbreak after a grandmother of 10 died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run in the Little Village neighborhood, authorities said. Relatives described the victim, Juana Tapia Lopez, 56, as the rock of her family. "My mom was literally the light in everybody’s life,"...
Chicago Police Officers Spread Holiday Cheer to Families of Injured Colleagues
Chicago police officers are brightening the spirits of fellow officers who have been injured on the job, as well as their loves ones, this holiday season. Year after year, Operation Santa, a program led by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, seeks to bring joy to the families of officers who were killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty.
Chef at Michelin-Starred Chicago Restaurant Badly Hurt After Being Shoved Onto CTA Tracks
A Chicago chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Wicker Park is sharing his story after being nearly killed while waiting for the CTA train. Jose Duran said his life will never be the same. He’s now trying to recover mentally, physically, and emotionally from what he said was a senseless attack.
Family Releases Statement After 21-Year-Old Polish Businessman's Body Found in Lake Michigan
The family of a 21-year-old Polish man found dead in Lake Michigan at Chicago's popular Oak Street Beach following a holiday party released a statement to NBC 5 Thursday. Krzysztof Szubert's sister, Ann Szubert, said in a statement that her brother was a "good, sensitive, intelligent child" and was her parents' "sun in their old age."
Chicago police officers are brightening the spirits of fellow officers who have been injured on the job, as well as their loves ones, this holiday season. Year after year, Operation Santa, a program led by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, seeks to bring joy to the families of officers who were killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty….
Wheeling 911 Operator Walks Through CPR With Son as He Rescues Mother From Heart Attack
On Aug. 30, Jacqi Miller, an alarm operator for Northbrook’s Regional Emergency Dispatch Center, took a call for help from Christian Flores. Christian’s mother, Amy, was suffering a heart attack inside their Wheeling home. “Her son called and said she was verbally unresponsible, and not breathing quite right,”...
From ‘Dibs' When it Snows to ‘Welp' When You Leave, Locals Explain ‘Weird' Chicago Mannerisms
From the way people walk to the way people talk, it's no secret that Chicagoans have a certain way of getting somewhere, or saying something -- and a now-viral reddit thread has helped to highlight some of the idiosyncrasies people of the Windy City share. The thread, posted in the...
Cook County State's Attorney's Office Announces New Search Warrant Policy
The Cook County State's Attorney's office released an updated search warrant policy Friday, moving to require increased police disclosures when a warrant is executed. The updated policy requires law enforcement to follow up on if a search warrant was signed off by a judge and eventually executed. If the warrant...
Surveillance Video Released Showing Fatal Shooting Involving New Mexico State Basketball Player From Chicago
State Police have released surveillance footage of last month’s fatal shooting on the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque that involved a New Mexico State basketball player and Chicago native. Rooftop parking lot video released Tuesday by police showed that three people approached New Mexico State University junior...
