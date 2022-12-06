CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation, deputies located and took two suspects into custody: Steven D. Tyner, 49, of Columbus, Kansas and Ivy Christine Simpson, 23, of Webb City, Missouri. Authorities have issued multiple charges to the duo, including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO