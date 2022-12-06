Read full article on original website
KYTV
Man is in custody after an attempted car break-in near Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One man is in custody and another man is on the run after Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies say the pair tried to break into a car Friday morning. The owner of the car called about the attempted break-in on Farm Road 164 south of Battlefield Road near Scenic Avenue just after 4:30. The owner told deputies the men left in a red pickup truck.
KYTV
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police released bodycam video of a shootout between officers and a suspect in south Springfield from November of 2021. The exchange of gunfire killed one suspect and injured a Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger. The call happened near the Barnes and Noble on Glenstone when a Springfield-Greene...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: MO marijuana laws, pedestrian struck by traffic
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation, deputies located and took two suspects into custody: Steven D. Tyner, 49, of Columbus, Kansas and Ivy Christine Simpson, 23, of Webb City, Missouri. Authorities have issued multiple charges to the duo, including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
Joplin Police officer observes smoke coming from a residence; Joplin Fire respond
JOPLIN, Mo. – About 7:15 p.m. Friday evening, December 9, 2022, a Joplin Police officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from a residence at 1925 South Connor. Joplin E-911 alerted the Joplin Fire Dept to respond. Joplin Fire arrival observed smoke coming from the eaves and roof of the residence. Joplin Police tell us on scene there was no sign...
Flames light up the Joplin sky from large 2-story house fire
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 5:30 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, fire reported at 832 S Pennsylvania alerting Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. Joplin Fire sounded a second alarm as flames and thick black smoke were visible from an active fire. Tipsters tell us they could see fire and smoke visible in the morning sky near...
KYTV
Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road. Officers around the noon hour responded to Kearney and Roosevelt. Police say they found the man underneath the semi. Police say the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening....
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, December 3, 2022 a crash occurred as both vehicles were northbound on M 13. Vehicle 1, driven by Owen B Hopper, age 21 of Springfield, MO overtook and struck vehicle 2, driven by Charles Willis, age 49 of Clinton, MO in the rear. The crash was assisted by TPR W M Henderson. Both drivers were transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
Seneca Police seek to identify individuals
SENECA, Mo. — Seneca Police Dept seek the public assistance to identify individuals captured on security video within their city. “We need help identifying these individuals. If you know who they are please call 417-776-8158.” – Seneca Police Dept Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover news and stories where you live. Scroll...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman killed trying to cross busy roadway
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman was hit and killed Thursday morning as she tried to cross a busy road near Joplin’s airport. Police say around 6:15 AM Cheyanne Funk, 22, of Joplin was struck by a vehicle while crossing State Hwy 171 near Swede Lane, in front of the Joplin Airport.
fourstateshomepage.com
Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen
JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Netflix comes to Joplin, single vehicle fatality
JOPLIN, Mo. – Netflix’s latest season of its true crime documentary show I Am A Killer features a Joplin man who was sentenced to first-degree murder. Gary Black was convicted of the fatal stabbing of Jason Johnson in 1998. But Jason Johnson was not his only victim. Jackie Clark Senior was robbed and shot by Gary Black near i-44 in Joplin when he was 18 years old…and now he’s telling his story.
Home destroyed by fire in Sarcoxie
SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 5 a.m. reports of a fire in on the 200 block of 8th Street alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Carthage Fire toned as mutual aid. Fire reported to have started at the rear of the home. On arrival active flames and smoke visible....
20-year-old dead after head-on crash on Kansas highway
CHEROKEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 3p.m. Monday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by 20-year-old Trey Cunningham of Grove, Oklahoma, was northbound on U69 Alternate one and one half miles north of U.S. 166 Highway. The car crossed...
Human remains found in Bella Vista identified
The Arkansas Crime Laboratory has identified human remains found on October 30 as Matthew Loftin, according to a press release.
auroraadvertiser.net
Aurora Mercy ER staying pretty busy with patients
Aurora Rotary members recently heard from Kim Jirik, the emergency services manager for Aurora Mercy Hospital. Mercy Aurora has 25 critical care beds and is budgeted for 35 emergency room patients per day. They have seen record numbers as of late, topping out at 57 as their new record. Peak...
KYTV
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a crash in Springfield over the weekend. Rita Deckard died in a crash near Glenstone and I-44 on Saturday afternoon. Police say she was trying to make a left-hand turn onto I-44 when a Tesla driven by a 22-year-old crashed into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri career felon indicted for shooting at officer, illegal firearms, meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— A federal grand jury issues a three-count indictment against a Kansas City man for illegally possessing firearms, possession of methamphetamine, and shooting at officers with an assault rifle, all while leading police and sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase. Brenton Ross, 32, is charged with one...
Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
Man connected to homicide pleads guilty to gun possession, sentenced to 7 years
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Stone County was sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. Tucker Moore was involved in a shooting death case in Stone County, Missouri, and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm on July 29, 2022. Deputies were called to Blackberry Lane near […]
