Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Cazenovia School Superintendent says college closure is a "gut punch" to the community
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Spirits were high in the hallways of Cazenovia Middle School Friday, with students preparing to start their weekend after a half day. Community wide, spirits are dimmer with the news of the Cazenovia College closure looming. In the tight-knit community, Cazenovia Central School District Superintendent Chris...
cnycentral.com
Local leaders in Cazenovia provide insight on what's next for the community
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — The Village of Cazenovia Mayor and the Town of Cazenovia Supervisor are providing insight on what happens next for the whole community after the Cazenovia College closure announcement. "The college is both physically and morally at the center of our community. They're totally entwined with the...
cnycentral.com
Cazenovia businesses search for answers to what's next for the village
Cazenovia businesses search for answers to what's next for the village. Cazenovia, N.Y. — The businesses in the village of Cazenovia are left wondering what their future looks like without the hundreds of students and workers at the college, walking past their doors each day and night. They also...
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Sheriff's Office debuts a newly improved vehicle highlighting community
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has redesigned one of its vehicles to help highlight the different community programs and organizations. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office established a Community Affairs Unit several years ago. Since then, they have assumed numerous critical tasks for the agency including recruitment of new employees,...
cnycentral.com
Cazenovia College president addresses closing school doors
Cazenovia, New York — The president of Cazenovia College spoke out on Wednesday afternoon, addressing the closure of the college. President, Dr. David Bergh said, "I've been communicating regularly with different constituencies on campus. So, meeting with faculty, faculty leadership, our administrative folks and with student leaders, and our student media."
cnycentral.com
Kettlethon raises $31,000 for the Salvation Army
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thanks to the generous support of the viewers of CNY Central, the Salvation Army now has a lot more money to support families this holiday season. The third annual Kettlethon ran Friday, with viewers calling in all day long to pledge donations. In total, $31,000 was...
cnycentral.com
Widespread wet snow expected for all of CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The first half of this weekend featured a bright blue sky, lots of sun and chilly temperatures in the 30s. Our weather will be MUCH different for Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties...
cnycentral.com
Oneida County experiencing uptick in high flu cases this winter
Oneida County, N.Y. — As Oneida County experiences one of its most active flu seasons in recent years, the health department is helping to raise awareness of flu vaccines as part of National Influenza Vaccination Awareness Week. Oneida County has already had almost 800 reported cases this season, a...
cnycentral.com
Fire chief in Madison County arrested for inappropriate contact with a minor
Madison County, NY — A fire chief in Madison County has been charged with having inappropriate contact with a minor. According to the Sheriff's Department, John Latham, 53, gave a 16-year-old girl marijuana and inappropriately touched her. Latham is the Eaton Fire Department's chief. Latham is being charged with...
cnycentral.com
Here come the new seats: Syracuse University says next phase of Dome renovations in spring
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University says it is moving forward with the next phase of a multi-million dollar, taxpayer-funded renovation of the Dome. The major point of this phase of the renovation efforts is upgrading the seating in the Dome, and renderings show we should be prepared for blue seating. There is a note that the renderings could change in regard to the final design. Bench seating is going to be replaced by seats with backs in the 100, 200, and 300 levels of the Dome. This means a new seat map and lower capacity for football, men's basketball, women's basketball, men's lacrosse, and women's lacrosse competitions. These renovations will being in the spring of 2023 after Commencement.
cnycentral.com
More than Just Books: Onondaga Free Library Artist of the Month
Onondaga, NY — The artist of the month gallery at the Onondaga Free Library offers a quiet place to enjoy the work. For over a decade a different artist’s work has been prominently displayed on the library's second floor. Chantal Rothermel, the Marketing and Outreach Coordinator at the...
cnycentral.com
Sauquoit women found on New Hartford road in November dies from injuries
New Hartford, N.Y. — A 30-year-old woman from Sauquoit has died from injuries sustained in an incident on November 30th, according to New Hartford Police. In a statement released Saturday, police say the woman, 30-year-old Martha Staring, was found lying injured in the middle of Elm Street in the town of New Hartford at around 10:00 pm on November 30th. Police say that when they arrived they found that Staring had suffered a "serious physical injury" and was transported to a hospital.
cnycentral.com
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
cnycentral.com
Rochester man arrested on assault and weapons charges
Ithaca, N.Y. — On Saturday, Ithaca Police responded to a reported physical domestic call between a man and a woman. While responding, Officers were told that the male may be in possession of a firearm. When officers arrived on scene and the male, 28-year-old Voshon O. Carpenter, ran as...
cnycentral.com
Emergency crews respond to fire at Texas Roadhouse
Syracuse, NY — Multiple emergency crews responded to a fire that broke out at Texas Roadhouse off Erie Boulevard around 5:30 this evening. Firefighters say no one was injured. They say the fire started in one of the exhaust rooms.
cnycentral.com
Seasonably colder with sunshine and snow this weekend
More often than not, it has not felt or looked like what it is supposed to across most of the immediate central New York area recently. In fact, November was the 9th warmest on record (4.7 degrees above average), and the first part of December has also been much warmer than average (5.8 degrees above average).
cnycentral.com
2 people killed in deadly Camaro crash in Clay after missing curve in road
CLAY, N.Y. — State police say a woman from Penfield is dead after crashing a Camaro on Caughdenoy Road Thursday night. Investigators say the crash happened at 11:35 PM. They say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was driving south on Caughdenoy Road at a fast speed when she missed a curve in the road and hit an embankment, crossing over Black Creek Road before hitting a utility pole, flipping, and landing in a yard.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police identify deadly shooting victim, suggest accidental shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man is dead this morning, after Syracuse Police believe he accidentally shot himself in the head on Tuesday afternoon. According to Syracuse Police, Officers responded to the 500 block of Delaware Street in Syracuse's Near Westside neighborhood just before 3 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found 19-year-old Mike Atkinson of Syracuse, who had a gunshot wound to the head. Atkinson was taken to Upstate Hospital in critical condition, where he would later die of his injuries.
cnycentral.com
'I was once them': why WNBA Star Breanna Stewart hosts basketball camps in Syracuse
Earlier this month, Stewart made the trek back to Central New York to host a basketball camp in Cicero-North Syracuse—the place where she got her start. Hear from Stewart about the reasons why she feels that it's important to give back to the Salt City in the video above.
cnycentral.com
Def Leppard, Motley Crue to come to JMA Wireless Dome
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Yet another major rock concert is coming to Syracuse in 2023. Def Leppard and Motley Crue will perform at the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University on August 5th, according to the Dome and a tweet by Def Leppard's twitter account. Their world tour will include special guest Alice Cooper.
Comments / 0