SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University says it is moving forward with the next phase of a multi-million dollar, taxpayer-funded renovation of the Dome. The major point of this phase of the renovation efforts is upgrading the seating in the Dome, and renderings show we should be prepared for blue seating. There is a note that the renderings could change in regard to the final design. Bench seating is going to be replaced by seats with backs in the 100, 200, and 300 levels of the Dome. This means a new seat map and lower capacity for football, men's basketball, women's basketball, men's lacrosse, and women's lacrosse competitions. These renovations will being in the spring of 2023 after Commencement.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO