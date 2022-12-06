ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights

If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
MARYLAND STATE
WSET

Emergency allotments for SNAP households to continue through December

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in December. These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Friday, December 16. The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

How to save on your utility bill this winter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We see it happen every year: as the temperatures drop outside, our heating bills rise. Preparing your home for the colder weather can keep more money in your wallet, even with the rising costs. “You need to winterize your home because you’re otherwise throwing money out...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495

A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said. Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
PAINT BANK, VA

