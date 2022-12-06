Read full article on original website
NBC12
Virginia Attorney General appoints firm to conduct review following UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has selected the law firm Quinn Emanuel to conduct a review of the events surrounding the shooting at the University of Virginia. William Burck and Crystal Nix-Hines, co-chairs for the firm’s Crisis Law and Strategy Group, are leading the review. Former U.S....
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
NBC12
Virginia State Police won’t release job records of ex-trooper who killed 3 in California
(VIRGINIA MERCURY) - Virginia State Police acknowledged “human error” caused them to miss a violent incident in the past of a former state trooper who killed three people in California last month, but the agency is refusing to release 247 pages of personnel records that could shed more light on his time as a state employee.
NBC12
New report finds antisemitism incidents increasing around the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new report released by the Commission to Combat Antisemitism suggests Virginia is not the worst state when it comes to these types of incidents, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. “Let’s make no mistake, antisemitism is on the rise,” Daniel Staffenberg, with...
Why Virginia might change DUI laws to include marijuana consumption limits
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia State Crime Commission is meeting Monday to discuss proposed policy changes to DUI laws in the Commonwealth. One of the policy options being talked about is repealing or amending Virginia’s current prohibition on stops, searches and seizures based solely on the odor of marijuana.
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Virginia restaurant refuses service to conservative religious group because of its views on abortion, LGBTQ issues
RICHMOND, Virginia — A restaurant in Virginia finds itself in caught the nation’s culture conflict after it canceled an event scheduled by a conservative religious group because of the organizations views on abortion and LGBTQ people. In a post on Facebook, the owners of Metzger Bar and Butchery...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
fox5dc.com
Fredericksburg restaurant raided by Virginia ABC for illegally serving alcohol
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. "What the state of Virginia just did is they took my livelihood away from me right before Christmas," Gourmeltz...
Virginia parents are in an uproar over a school's 'Satan Club' that they argue will promote 'devil worshipping.' Lawyers said the club is protected by religious freedom.
The director of the "After-School Satan Club" said the club intends to support free thought, critical thinking, and problem-solving in kids.
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
Faced with questions about Kari Lake, Youngkin says candidates should ‘move on’ at end of election process
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said candidates should accept election results and "move on" once votes are counted and reviewed when asked whether Republican Kari Lake, who he backed for Arizona governor, should concede after she lost her race.
WSET
Emergency allotments for SNAP households to continue through December
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in December. These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Friday, December 16. The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP...
NBC12
How to save on your utility bill this winter
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We see it happen every year: as the temperatures drop outside, our heating bills rise. Preparing your home for the colder weather can keep more money in your wallet, even with the rising costs. “You need to winterize your home because you’re otherwise throwing money out...
WAVY News 10
State of the Mall 2022: No more than 2 in Hampton Roads expected to survive
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s well documented that retailers are moving away from setting up shop in traditional indoor regional shopping malls. In 2018, the vacancy rates at regional malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1% according to Reis Retail Sector. The most recent report lists vacancies at 11.1%.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495
A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said. Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
