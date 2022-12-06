ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Dawson Springs – Habitat For Humanity Day Of Remembrance

With remnants of the December 10th destruction just yards away, Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear gathered with several organizations, local dignitaries, and community members as the keys to the first completed Habitat for Humanity home in Dawson Springs were handed over to a resident who lived through that frightful night.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wkdzradio.com

Genesis Express Give Back Event Raises Over $60,000

The Genesis Express Give Back event hosted by The Edge Media Group and Hancock’s Neighborhood Market raised more than $60,000 to help the organization build their Inter-generational Community Center. The Edge Media Group President and General Manager Beth Mann said at the conclusion of the fundraiser that was broadcast...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Russellville Road Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 24-year-old William Cain was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

BGFD respond to fire at local shopping center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center on Dec. 8. Officials say they received multiple calls of a possible structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. The callers and Warren County Sheriff deputies said there was heavy...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Feeding America food distribution is Saturday

The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Russellville Road Crash

A man was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way when the driver failed to navigate a turn and crossed over Russellville Road and into a field.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christ Tabernacle, Feeding America Assist Dawson Family After Storms

In the days, weeks and months following the tornadoes of December 10, 16 west Kentucky counties and their residents had to unfortunately shift their priorities. The ideas of simple living, community entertainment and economic opportunity turned to housing, utility preservation, and — most importantly — hunger. Personal and...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Christmas parade delayed 2 hours Saturday because of rain forecast

Hopkinsville’s Christmas parade will be pushed back two hours and start at 7:15 p.m. Saturday because of rain anticipated in the afternoon. The decision to delay the parade was made after consulting with the National Weather Service, Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman said in a press release. Light rain is expected in the afternoon but should move out before the new starting time, he said.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Delay Projected In Trigg Schools Vocational Renovation

With any large construction project, comes the potential for delays and tough discoveries. Trigg County’s Board of Education received such news Thursday night, when Director of Operations Matt Ladd had to unfortunately relay that in the process of preparing the vocational building for its grant-paid renovation, contractors from A&K Construction have uncovered a bit of a snag.
wkdzradio.com

Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
wkdzradio.com

Crofton Woman Injured In Madisonville Road Crash

A Crofton woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on Madisonville Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 p.m. 69-year-old Mary Bass was southbound around Kelly Mount Zoar Road when she struck a deer that was in the roadway. Bass...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Elkton Man Seriously Injured In Todd County Crash

An Elkton man was seriously injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. David Hutcheson says Lakisha Miller of Clarksville was turning onto Greenville Road from Blue Gray Park Road when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by Robert Campbell that was on Greenville Road.
TODD COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

John Thomas McGee, 81, of Cadiz

Private memorial services for 81-year-old John Thomas McGee will be held at a later date. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. Daughters Faith (Jay) Hebert of Cadiz, and Donna McGee of Beverly, West Virginia;. Three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
CADIZ, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Victim Identified In Justify Drive Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car driven by 62-year-old Chris Von-Lanken hit a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive. Von-Lanken was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy