Hopkinsville’s Christmas parade will be pushed back two hours and start at 7:15 p.m. Saturday because of rain anticipated in the afternoon. The decision to delay the parade was made after consulting with the National Weather Service, Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman said in a press release. Light rain is expected in the afternoon but should move out before the new starting time, he said.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO