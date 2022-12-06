Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Hopkinsville Christmas parade moved back to 7:15 p.m. Saturday
The threat of rain has moved Hopkinsville’s nighttime Christmas parade to 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The current forecast shows rain will be less likely later in the evening. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says all reporting times have been moved back two hours.
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs – Habitat For Humanity Day Of Remembrance
With remnants of the December 10th destruction just yards away, Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear gathered with several organizations, local dignitaries, and community members as the keys to the first completed Habitat for Humanity home in Dawson Springs were handed over to a resident who lived through that frightful night.
wkdzradio.com
Genesis Express Give Back Event Raises Over $60,000
The Genesis Express Give Back event hosted by The Edge Media Group and Hancock’s Neighborhood Market raised more than $60,000 to help the organization build their Inter-generational Community Center. The Edge Media Group President and General Manager Beth Mann said at the conclusion of the fundraiser that was broadcast...
WTVF
Woman works to rebuild Dawson Springs park after Western Kentucky tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tabatha Adams of Dawson Springs was already a busy mom, business owner, and new Rotary Club president. But on the night of December 10, when tornadoes tore through her town, she became a helper. "We drove into town to look for some friends...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Russellville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 24-year-old William Cain was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way...
WBKO
BGFD respond to fire at local shopping center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center on Dec. 8. Officials say they received multiple calls of a possible structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. The callers and Warren County Sheriff deputies said there was heavy...
whopam.com
Feeding America food distribution is Saturday
The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Russellville Road Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way when the driver failed to navigate a turn and crossed over Russellville Road and into a field.
kentuckytoday.com
Community finds God’s grace in rebuilding after western Kentucky tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KT) — As the one-year anniversary approaches of a historic tornado that ravaged this community, ministry leaders see God’s grace in the midst of a years-long rebuilding process. “We have seen an outpouring of God’s grace upon people, but we are nowhere near being out...
wkdzradio.com
Christ Tabernacle, Feeding America Assist Dawson Family After Storms
In the days, weeks and months following the tornadoes of December 10, 16 west Kentucky counties and their residents had to unfortunately shift their priorities. The ideas of simple living, community entertainment and economic opportunity turned to housing, utility preservation, and — most importantly — hunger. Personal and...
Christmas parade delayed 2 hours Saturday because of rain forecast
Hopkinsville’s Christmas parade will be pushed back two hours and start at 7:15 p.m. Saturday because of rain anticipated in the afternoon. The decision to delay the parade was made after consulting with the National Weather Service, Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman said in a press release. Light rain is expected in the afternoon but should move out before the new starting time, he said.
wkdzradio.com
Delay Projected In Trigg Schools Vocational Renovation
With any large construction project, comes the potential for delays and tough discoveries. Trigg County’s Board of Education received such news Thursday night, when Director of Operations Matt Ladd had to unfortunately relay that in the process of preparing the vocational building for its grant-paid renovation, contractors from A&K Construction have uncovered a bit of a snag.
wkdzradio.com
Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A Crofton woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on Madisonville Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 p.m. 69-year-old Mary Bass was southbound around Kelly Mount Zoar Road when she struck a deer that was in the roadway. Bass...
wkdzradio.com
Elkton Man Seriously Injured In Todd County Crash
An Elkton man was seriously injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. David Hutcheson says Lakisha Miller of Clarksville was turning onto Greenville Road from Blue Gray Park Road when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by Robert Campbell that was on Greenville Road.
wkdzradio.com
John Thomas McGee, 81, of Cadiz
Private memorial services for 81-year-old John Thomas McGee will be held at a later date. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. Daughters Faith (Jay) Hebert of Cadiz, and Donna McGee of Beverly, West Virginia;. Three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
wkdzradio.com
Shelli Lynn Volpe, 62, of Clarksville
There will be no services for 62-year-old Shelli Lynn Volpe, of Clarksville. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.
WBKO
UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ordained clergy member, county resident selected as Lyon County Sheriff's Office chaplain
LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff's Office selected ordained clergy member Jeanne Laird, who has years of experience and training in trauma and crisis response, as its new chaplain. The selection of a new chaplain began in March and was completed in October. Laird is a Lyon County...
wkdzradio.com
Victim Identified In Justify Drive Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car driven by 62-year-old Chris Von-Lanken hit a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive. Von-Lanken was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
