ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify 2 homicide victims in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the names of people killed in shootings on Wednesday and Thursday. 24-year-old Jalil George was killed on December 7, 2022, in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue. 32-year-old Rashard Hall was killed on December 8, 2022, in the 3400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot To Death In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On Wednesday afternoon, an adult man was shot multiple times in Northern Baltimore. He did not survive. The Baltimore Police Department responded to a shooting report at the 2500 Block of Oswego Avenue. There, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to both his head and his arm. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Man Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Parkville teen

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a teen who has gone missing from the Parkville area. Troy Torres, 15, is 5’7″ tall and weighs pounds. He was last seen in the Parkville area wearing unknown clothing. Anyone with information on Troy Torres’ whereabouts is asked...
PARKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River teen

—— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Mercedes Hackshaw, 14, is 5’2” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing black glasses, a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
WBAL Radio

Police charge Baltimore man in mother's murder

Baltimore police said a man was accused of killing his 75-year-old mother on Wednesday. Officers said they responded to the 2400 block of Gainsborough Court Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, police said they located Stewartress Burke, 75, dead with "obvious signs of trauma. The son of Stewartess, Kevin Burke, 52, admitted...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant

Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a corporate job to open a Chick-fil-A in the Ingleside Shopping Center in Catonsville in 2002. He will continue to operate that store and another one at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, the chain said in its news release.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Real News Network

Body cam shows Baltimore county police arresting citizen watchdog at gunpoint

An unnamed motorist was stopped by Baltimore County police, held at gunpoint, and manhandled by multiple officers before being arrested. Body cam footage reveals the motorist, who has requested anonymity, requesting multiple times to speak with a supervisor and know the crime he was being arrested for to no avail. Police claim the 60-year-old motorist was doing donuts in his car in a local parking lot. TRNN reporter Stephen Janis was unable to find any sign of skid marks at the scene, and further deduced that the area was likely too narrow for such activity. The police statement further reveals that the motorist was known to local police as a citizen watchdog, raising the question of whether this arrest was a form of political retaliation. Police Accountability Report reviews the available footage and the details of the case, as well as what this man’s ordeal can tell us about the police war against our civil rights.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

19-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times in Northeast, Baltimore. Shortly before 11:30 pm, patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department received a report of a shooting victim that walked into the hospital. There, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower and upper body. The teen is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. An initial investigation concluded that the shooting happened on the 3100 Block of Jenifer Avenue, where police located a crime scene. If you have any information about this shooting, The post 19-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Man dies following shooting in Baltimore's Greenspring neighborhood

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died following a shooting on Tuesday in the Greenspring neighborhood of Baltimore. Baltimore City police said they responded to the 2600 block of Park Heights Avenue at 11:42 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they located a 20-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Families of firefighters suing Baltimore City over deadly Stricker Street fire

The families of the three Baltimore City Firefighters killed in the vacant rowhome fire on South Stricker Street in January are suing the city for negligence. During a news conference on Thursday, the attorneys for the families of Kenny Lacayo, Paul Butrim and Kelsey Sadler said the deaths of the firefighters were preventable. They added the city's failure to demolish the abandoned property represented negligence.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Lyft driver carjacked in Baltimore, escaped from trunk with emergency latch

BALTIMORE — A Lyft driver who was scheduled to pick up a passenger in South Baltimore around 10 Wednesday night was carjacked at gunpoint and forced into his trunk, according to a Baltimore city police report. The driver told police that when he arrived at the location, there were four passengers instead of the one he was expecting. The victim said when he tried to drop them off at their destination, they told him to keep driving and when they eventually stopped, they pulled out two guns and threatened him.According to the police report, the suspects asked the driver for his...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy