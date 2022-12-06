Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Tyler Huntley News For Week 14FlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify 2 homicide victims in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the names of people killed in shootings on Wednesday and Thursday. 24-year-old Jalil George was killed on December 7, 2022, in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue. 32-year-old Rashard Hall was killed on December 8, 2022, in the 3400 block of...
Man Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On Wednesday afternoon, an adult man was shot multiple times in Northern Baltimore. He did not survive. The Baltimore Police Department responded to a shooting report at the 2500 Block of Oswego Avenue. There, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to both his head and his arm. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Man Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Double shooting at Royal Farms leaves one dead in South Baltimore
A 31-year-old man has been shot and killed and it happened around 6pm Thursday at the Royal Farms store on West Patapsco Avenue.
3 people killed hours apart in Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore
In just 24 hours, five different families lost a loved one to gun violence in Baltimore City. Three of them within blocks of each other in the Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Parkville teen
PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a teen who has gone missing from the Parkville area. Troy Torres, 15, is 5’7″ tall and weighs pounds. He was last seen in the Parkville area wearing unknown clothing. Anyone with information on Troy Torres’ whereabouts is asked...
foxbaltimore.com
Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River teen
—— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Mercedes Hackshaw, 14, is 5’2” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing black glasses, a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information...
Court Docs: Baltimore man waited hours to call 911 after killing own mother
Newly obtained court documents say a Northeast Baltimore man killed his own mother because she wanted to leave her home.
WBAL Radio
Police charge Baltimore man in mother's murder
Baltimore police said a man was accused of killing his 75-year-old mother on Wednesday. Officers said they responded to the 2400 block of Gainsborough Court Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, police said they located Stewartress Burke, 75, dead with "obvious signs of trauma. The son of Stewartess, Kevin Burke, 52, admitted...
Wbaltv.com
Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant
Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a corporate job to open a Chick-fil-A in the Ingleside Shopping Center in Catonsville in 2002. He will continue to operate that store and another one at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, the chain said in its news release.
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
Real News Network
Body cam shows Baltimore county police arresting citizen watchdog at gunpoint
An unnamed motorist was stopped by Baltimore County police, held at gunpoint, and manhandled by multiple officers before being arrested. Body cam footage reveals the motorist, who has requested anonymity, requesting multiple times to speak with a supervisor and know the crime he was being arrested for to no avail. Police claim the 60-year-old motorist was doing donuts in his car in a local parking lot. TRNN reporter Stephen Janis was unable to find any sign of skid marks at the scene, and further deduced that the area was likely too narrow for such activity. The police statement further reveals that the motorist was known to local police as a citizen watchdog, raising the question of whether this arrest was a form of political retaliation. Police Accountability Report reviews the available footage and the details of the case, as well as what this man’s ordeal can tell us about the police war against our civil rights.
19-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times in Northeast, Baltimore. Shortly before 11:30 pm, patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department received a report of a shooting victim that walked into the hospital. There, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower and upper body. The teen is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. An initial investigation concluded that the shooting happened on the 3100 Block of Jenifer Avenue, where police located a crime scene. If you have any information about this shooting, The post 19-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Investigation is underway after a man was shot in Owings Mills, police say
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore County Police Department said detectives from their Violent Crimes Unit are currently investigating the Owings Mills shooting that happened on Dec. 6th. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the unit block of Cue Court. When officers arrived to...
Man finds brother’s body firefighters missed in Baltimore building
A Baltimore family is demanding answers after firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Saturday night and failed to realize the building was occupied before leaving the scene.
WBAL Radio
Man dies following shooting in Baltimore's Greenspring neighborhood
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died following a shooting on Tuesday in the Greenspring neighborhood of Baltimore. Baltimore City police said they responded to the 2600 block of Park Heights Avenue at 11:42 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they located a 20-year-old...
WBAL Radio
Families of firefighters suing Baltimore City over deadly Stricker Street fire
The families of the three Baltimore City Firefighters killed in the vacant rowhome fire on South Stricker Street in January are suing the city for negligence. During a news conference on Thursday, the attorneys for the families of Kenny Lacayo, Paul Butrim and Kelsey Sadler said the deaths of the firefighters were preventable. They added the city's failure to demolish the abandoned property represented negligence.
foxbaltimore.com
33-year-old man arrested in connection to a Glen Burnie shooting, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Glen Burnie on Wednesday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said multiple shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Martha Road. A caller...
Lyft driver carjacked in Baltimore, escaped from trunk with emergency latch
BALTIMORE — A Lyft driver who was scheduled to pick up a passenger in South Baltimore around 10 Wednesday night was carjacked at gunpoint and forced into his trunk, according to a Baltimore city police report. The driver told police that when he arrived at the location, there were four passengers instead of the one he was expecting. The victim said when he tried to drop them off at their destination, they told him to keep driving and when they eventually stopped, they pulled out two guns and threatened him.According to the police report, the suspects asked the driver for his...
Comments / 1