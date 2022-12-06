Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
“That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film.”
'Wheel' Fans Think They Know Who's Replacing Pat Sajak & They're Not Happy
Viewers think they've figured out the host's successor.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
WBAL Radio
After being flamed, Jennifer Lawrence walks back her comments on being the "first" female action movie star
After catching fire online from thousands of movie fans, Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence has walked back comments she made about fronting action movies as a woman. "I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead," Lawrence said to fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series.
WBAL Radio
Christina Applegate joining Brendan Fraser for charity reading of 'It's a Wonderful Life'
Dead to Me co-star Christina Applegate has joined the star-studded cast of The Ed Asner Family Center's annual charity reading of It's a Wonderful Life. The actress and newly-minted Hollywood Walk of Fame star recipient will join Brendan Fraser in the two lead roles -- Mary and George Bailey -- which were filled by Donna Reed and Jimmy Stewart in the 1946 Christmas classic.
'Parks and Recreation' star Helen Slayton-Hughes dead at the age of 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes, who is best known for starring on "Parks and Recreation," died Thursday at the age of 92. Her family announced her passing on Facebook, but no cause of death was given.
WBAL Radio
"It's wild!": Joshua Bassett talks starring in 'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again'
Joshua Bassett says it's "wild" he's bringing the world of Night at the Museum to kids who are as young as he was when he first saw the movies in theaters. Night at the Museum, starring Ben Stiller, premiered December 17, 2006. Bassett plays Nick Daley, who succeeds his dad,...
Quentin Tarantino: Leonardo DiCaprio Was ‘Nervous’ to Improvise ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Monologue
Leonardo DiCaprio had a bit of hesitation getting fully into the mind of Rick Dalton. Playing the fictional ’70s actor in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” DiCaprio apparently was a “little nervous” to have a full-on temper tantrum as Rick during a tense monologue sequence. The scene involved Rick (DiCaprio) storming off set after forgetting his lines and icing his face in his trailer. “What happened there was, I knew I wanted to have that scene but I didn’t want to write it out. I didn’t want it to have to be dialogue he remembered,” writer-director Tarantino said during the “2...
Ronnie Turner, Son of Tina Turner, Dies at 62
Ronnie Turner, the son of Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died, his mother and wife have confirmed. He was 62. The Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that they responded to a 911 call and that an individual outside a residence in Encino was pronounced dead. The L.A. County coroner’s office told THR that the deceased was a male in his 60s but that his identity was pending.More from The Hollywood ReporterGary Friedkin, Actor in 'Young Doctors in Love,' Dies at 70Jon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist...
WBAL Radio
Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:. Harry & Megan: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell all about their relationship in the new documentary series. Pinocchio: Guillermo del Toro shares his take on the classic story of...
