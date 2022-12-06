ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
WBAL Radio

After being flamed, Jennifer Lawrence walks back her comments on being the "first" female action movie star

After catching fire online from thousands of movie fans, Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence has walked back comments she made about fronting action movies as a woman. "I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead," Lawrence said to fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series.
WBAL Radio

Christina Applegate joining Brendan Fraser for charity reading of 'It's a Wonderful Life'

Dead to Me co-star Christina Applegate has joined the star-studded cast of The Ed Asner Family Center's annual charity reading of It's a Wonderful Life. The actress and newly-minted Hollywood Walk of Fame star recipient will join Brendan Fraser in the two lead roles -- Mary and George Bailey -- which were filled by Donna Reed and Jimmy Stewart in the 1946 Christmas classic.
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino: Leonardo DiCaprio Was ‘Nervous’ to Improvise ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Monologue

Leonardo DiCaprio had a bit of hesitation getting fully into the mind of Rick Dalton. Playing the fictional ’70s actor in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” DiCaprio apparently was a “little nervous” to have a full-on temper tantrum as Rick during a tense monologue sequence. The scene involved Rick (DiCaprio) storming off set after forgetting his lines and icing his face in his trailer. “What happened there was, I knew I wanted to have that scene but I didn’t want to write it out. I didn’t want it to have to be dialogue he remembered,” writer-director Tarantino said during the “2...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ronnie Turner, Son of Tina Turner, Dies at 62

Ronnie Turner, the son of Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died, his mother and wife have confirmed. He was 62. The Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that they responded to a 911 call and that an individual outside a residence in Encino was pronounced dead. The L.A. County coroner’s office told THR that the deceased was a male in his 60s but that his identity was pending.More from The Hollywood ReporterGary Friedkin, Actor in 'Young Doctors in Love,' Dies at 70Jon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBAL Radio

Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:. Harry & Megan: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell all about their relationship in the new documentary series. Pinocchio: Guillermo del Toro shares his take on the classic story of...

