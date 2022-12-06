Read full article on original website
Anselmo-Merna’s Shaylyn Safranek Signs with Northeast Community College
Anselmo-Merna senior Shaylyn Safranek officially signed her letter of intent Wednesday to join the volleyball program next season at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE. Safranek has had a standout volleyball career for the Lady Coyotes. Last season, as a junior, Safranek helped lead Anselmo-Merna to a district championship and a state tournament appearance. Safranek was a Class D2 all state second team selection by the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star in 2021. This season, Safranek led AM in kills, assists, hitting percentage, blocks, and service aces. In her final match of the year, Safranek reached the 1,000 assist mark for her career. Northeast CC head coach Amanda Schultze was on hand for the signing. She and Safranek shared how interest in another volleyball program led to interest in Northeast.
BBPS to Start Late Thursday, December 8
BROKEN BOW – Broken Bow Public Schools will be starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 8 due to the possibility of inclement weather, according to a release from the superintendent’s office. There will be no 0-period weights, A.M. Preschool, or breakfast. Buses will run accordingly.
Funeral Services for Myron Fred, age 73
Myron L. Fred passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73 after a brief illness November 29th, 2022, at the Veteran’s Hospital in Omaha, NE. Myron was born February 24, 1949, in Valentine, NE to Glenn and Diana (Hoagland) Fred. Later that year the family moved southwest of Sargent on the K.C. Ranch. He spent his grade school years at Somerford School District #35 and graduated from Sargent High School in 1967. He attended the Milford Campus for Southeast Community College majoring in diesel mechanics. After graduation Myron was drafted into the Army and attended basic training in Fort Lewis, Washington. He then went to AIT training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He served in Vietnam in the Artillery Division and then transferred to the Infantry Division as the radio man. He was honorably discharged in 1971.
Memorial Drive Open Around Melham Medical Center
BROKEN BOW – The Melham Memorial Medical Center is fully accessible once again with the completion of another phase of the Memorial Drive project. The intersection at Laurel Drive is now open for traffic; the four-way intersection had been closed for the past several months for Memorial Drive’s renovation, meaning that patients and hospital staff had been utilizing various detours to accommodate the project’s progress.
