4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
franchising.com
Fazoli’s to Make Debut in Louisiana and North Texas with New Area Development Deals
December 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces two franchise development agreements to bring Fazoli’s to Denton, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana. The agreements will result in the long-awaited debut of the iconic Italian brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
QSR magazine
Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
okcfox.com
Chef'Store: Chocoletta's Eatery
We are heading back out to see our friends at Chocoletta's Eatery to see what they're coking up for us today. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by The CHEF'STORE Kitchen.**
Film depicting landmark Native American case to be shot in Oklahoma
A landmark case that changed the course of Native American rights in the United States will soon be depicted on the big screen.
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority pauses work on ACCESS Oklahoma project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has placed it's notice that it will begin evaluating the next steps to correct a court decision that has placed everything on hold.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
earnthenecklace.com
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority puts $5 billion project on hold after court decision
OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-billion dollar project aimed at improving Oklahoma roads is currently on pause as the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority navigates its next steps. On Dec. 1, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority received lost a decision in an Open Meetings Act lawsuit filed in Cleveland County District Court. The...
Hoax Active Shooter Calls Made Against At Least 10 Oklahoma Schools
Someone called in at least 10 fake school shooter threats Thursday and that kept officers all over the state on alert. The calls happened at Will Rogers high in Tulsa, as well as Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, and at least six other schools. The caller had an accent and told nearly...
KFOR
A good soaking rain on the way for a large portion of Oklahoma!
Good Wednesday Morning! A good soaking rain on the way for portions of Oklahoma. Here’s the very latest rainfall forecast totals across the state of Oklahoma. The timing for OKC is starting today after lunchtime and ending from west to east Thursday AM. We need the rain!
KFOR
OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
Oklahoma State Football Transfer Offer Tracker: Updates on targets after 2022 season
Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy may not be a "big portal guy," but the Cowboys have shown an urgency to be active in recruiting the transfer portal with several positions needing to be immediately addressed for the 2023 season. Oklahoma State will lose at least 20 players from this year's roster, many of which were key contributors on offense, defense and even special teams. Almost a dozen of those departures left to enter the portal. But, it is a give and take concept that could be used as an advantage if managed properly.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Rain returns to Oklahoma on Wednesday, to turn heavy
Heavy rain is coming to Oklahoma on Wednesday. KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says rain moves in later in the day, and it turns heavy during the evening hours. He added that there's no risk of severe storms, and some people may see more than an inch of rain. This content...
Tracking the transfer portal: Who the Sooners have offered
NORMAN, Okla. — Transfer portal season is running wild right now. There have been a number of players exiting out of the Oklahoma Sooners' program, which we've been covering very closely. As it goes, there are open spots on the Sooners' roster for transfers into the program at the...
