ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's staggering $17 billion surplus has some wondering - will the governor's proposal of rebate checks still be on the table?One "Walz check" proposal was for $1,000 to go to single people earning less than $164,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $273,000. Walz said that with the forecasted surplus, he will propose the checks again."Get money back in the form of rebates that people can be able to use as they see fit," he said.Walz suggested that income guidelines could change, but he said he was "willing to work to see about maybe what some...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO