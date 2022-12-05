Read full article on original website
SafeWise Lists The Safest Cities in MN
UNDATED (WJON News) - SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. The survey found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American. Other findings from...
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes
The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
Potential Land Donation to a Southeast St. Cloud Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- George Friedrich park in southeast St. Cloud may be getting a little bigger. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider the donation of just over four acres of land from the Upgren family. The city owns property on three sides of the...
This Christmas Treat Must Be A Central Minnesota Thing
Every year my wife makes the nastiest looking thing for our family's Christmas and yet the entire family sits and demolishes it right in front of my face. To me it looks totally nasty and I have no interest in trying it. It's called "Minnesota Sushi" here in central Minnesota,...
(Watch) This Crazy DUI Crash In Wisconsin
I think we all are aware that Wisconsin takes the top spot for the "drunkest state". In that same study Minnesota came in at a disrespectful #5. So, it wasn't much of a surprise that this accident happened in Wisconsin, not far from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. I can't imagine the...
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Minnesota
There are just a few months of warm weather here in Minnesota. That explains why so many Minnesotans hurry outside as soon as the sun emerges in the spring and remain there until the weather turns chilly once more. Many of us use the extra time we have during the summer to engage in our favorite outdoor pursuits, like swimming and hiking.
Minnesotans weigh in on how they want the projected $17.6 billion surplus to be spent
ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Tuesday, state leaders announced a stunning $17.6-billion-dollar surplus, the biggest in Minnesota history.State officials credit the surplus to strong tax revenues and lower-than-expected spending, as well as leftover surplus and unused pandemic aid money.On Tuesday, WCCO spoke with Minnesotans from all across the state about how they hoped the money would be spent."You got to save some, and then I think you got to give some back," said Brent Lindahl from Duluth."I think a lot of it should go to road repair," said Luverne resident Dave Reese. "The roads in southwest Minnesota are terrible."Maple Plain...
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
With Minnesota's $17B surplus, could "Walz checks" get passed at the legislature?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's staggering $17 billion surplus has some wondering - will the governor's proposal of rebate checks still be on the table?One "Walz check" proposal was for $1,000 to go to single people earning less than $164,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $273,000. Walz said that with the forecasted surplus, he will propose the checks again."Get money back in the form of rebates that people can be able to use as they see fit," he said.Walz suggested that income guidelines could change, but he said he was "willing to work to see about maybe what some...
Minnesota Delivering $100-million in Grants for Broadband Growth
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A number of internet providers in Minnesota will share in a $100-million appropriation to expand broadband coverage across the state. A total of 61 expansion projects have been chosen as part of the Department of Employment and Economic Development's Border-to-Border Program. It's the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state's history.
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
Sartell Native Tom Bearson’s 2014 Murder Still Unsolved
I was reminded of this story when I saw that the Tom Bearson Basketball Courts in Sartell were opened back in September. Bearson was a standout basketball player at Sartell High School and it's a fitting memorial. To refresh your memory, in 2014 Tom Bearson was attending a party in...
Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
A tiny Wisconsin town tried to stop pollution from factory farms. Then it got sued.
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The small community of Laketown, Wisconsin, home to just over 1,000 people and 18 lakes, is again at the center of a battle over how communities can regulate large, industrial farming operations in their backyards.
Each States Most Liked Christmas Movie, 8 Make the List. Which one is Minnesota’s?
I posed the question the other day of 'which Christmas movie DON'T you like to watch' and a surprising number of Minnesotans said "A Christmas Story", so much that I had to ask is it the most hated Christmas movie in Minnesota? But you can read a little more on that here.
New inflation-adjusted Minnesota income tax brackets released
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Revenue has released the new inflation-adjusted individual income tax brackets for the 2023 tax year. For tax year 2023, those brackets will shift by 7.081% from tax year 2022. This adjustment, called indexing, has been done every year in Minnesota since...
St. Cloud’s Historical Chances of A White Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Will we be just dreaming of a white Christmas or will we actually have one?. Of course, that remains to be seen, but historically speaking our chances are pretty good. The State Office of Climatology says here in St. Cloud we have a 74 percent chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, which is the minimum required to consider it a white Christmas.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
