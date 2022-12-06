Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsplradio.com
IVCC leases space in Ottawa Center to Ottawa Chamber
OTTAWA – Illinois Valley Community College made a long-term commitment to its revitalized Ottawa Center campus yesterday. The IVCC board approved a four-year lease with the City of Ottawa to continue offering credit classes including CNA and EMS, Adult Education ESL classes and GED courses, and noncredit continuing education classes such as massage therapy. Trustees also approved a lease with Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce to have the chamber move into Ottawa Center. The four and half-year lease begins in January.
wsplradio.com
New 730 area code coming to southern Illinois next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A new 730 area code overlaying the current 618 area code will be introduced in southern Illinois next year. The Illinois Commerce Commission said Wednesday that the new area code addresses the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region and will be introduced after July 7. The commission says that starting on July 7, phone customers in the 618 area code may be assigned a number in the new 730 area code when they request new service or an additional line. The 618 area code covers all or parts of 37 counties and includes Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, East St. Louis, Edwardsville and Marion.
wsplradio.com
IVCC Dental Assisting program to offer free and reduced-cost dental clinics
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College’s Dental Assisting program will once again offer free and reduced-cost dental clinics for IVCC students, staff and the community. Screening days for new patients only are January 27th and Febuary 3rd. They will include x-rays, a comprehensive exam, treatment plans and oral hygiene instruction. Recommended treatment will be scheduled. Treatments are free for IVCC students and employees and qualifying patients are charged $30. The clinics do not provide any oral surgery, removable or fixed prosthetics, orthodontic procedures or prescribe any medications. Clinics are 8 a.m. to noon Fridays Jan. 27 through May 5 (excluding Feb. 24, March 3 and 10) in the new Dental Health Center on the main floor of G building (upper floor of gymnasium).
wsplradio.com
Children’s craft and toy giveaway Saturday in Mendota
MENDOTA – A generous donation of children’s crafts and activities have been given to the city of Mendota to help spread joy this Christmas. The Mendota Police Department will be giving away gifts at a special drive-thru event Saturday starting at 10 AM behind the Police Department. The gifts were donated by Flat River LLC and distributed in cooperation with the United Way. Organizing the Saturday event is Mendota resident Ashlee Kittilson, who has spent the past few days along with her family and friends sorting out the seven pallets of unwrapped toys.
wsplradio.com
Pritzker signs plan to eliminate debt in unemployment fund
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The governor of Illinois has signed into law a measure that officials say will eliminate a $1.8 billion debt in the pandemic-battered account that pays out unemployment benefits.Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that an unexpected surge in revenue fuels the plan. It was brokered by business and labor, as well as Democrats and Republicans. It pays off a $1.36 billion federal loan distributed to Illinois when COVID-19 shuttered businesses in 2020 and sent unemployment rates to 40-year highs. That loan’s retirement carried a $20 million interest payment due next fall.It also puts an additional $450 million into the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
wsplradio.com
Ottawa man arrested for alleged cocaine sales
OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been taken into custody after an investigation into purported cocaine sales in Ottawa. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department on Wednesday, they arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey M. Heth at his residence for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class 2 Felony. He was transported to the LaSalle County Jail where his bond was set at $500,000.
wsplradio.com
Georgia sheepdog Casper saves flock from coyotes
A pack of coyotes attacked a flock of sheep in Georgia last month, however, they didn’t know that a sheepdog named Casper would be there to fight back. Casper took down eight coyotes all by himself before returning to the farm. The story of his bravery made the news...
wsplradio.com
Illinois awarded $86 million in CDC funding for health infrastructure
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced last week that the State of Illinois has been awarded $86 million in federal funding to strengthen the state’s public health workforce and infrastructure. This first-of-its-kind funding from the CDC will support efforts by IDPH and local health departments to promote and protect health and address health disparities in communities throughout the state. The funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will support efforts to recruit, retain, and train the public health workforce, including frontline workers such as epidemiologists, contact tracers, laboratory scientists, community health workers, and data analysts. In addition to $86 million over five years in funding to IDPH and local health departments, the CDC announced $28 million for the Chicago Department of Public Health.
wsplradio.com
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists in Hawaii say lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that Mauna Loa is still erupting. But lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the road has been cut off. That’s likely because of a reduced production rate. Last week, officials said the earliest the lava could hit the road was one week, prompting motorists to brace for upheaval from a possible closure that could add hours to commute times on alternate coastal routes.
wsplradio.com
Washington driver gets $553 fine after driving with heavy snow on his windshield
A driver in Washington State was recently pulled over for driving erratically as well as having thick snow on their windshield. Only a small portion of snow had been removed from the upper driver’s side window. It is unclear if that had been removed by the driver or if it had blown off. When police asked them why the window had not been cleaned off he stated that “my windshield wipers wouldn’t work”.
Comments / 0