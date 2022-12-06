CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced last week that the State of Illinois has been awarded $86 million in federal funding to strengthen the state’s public health workforce and infrastructure. This first-of-its-kind funding from the CDC will support efforts by IDPH and local health departments to promote and protect health and address health disparities in communities throughout the state. The funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will support efforts to recruit, retain, and train the public health workforce, including frontline workers such as epidemiologists, contact tracers, laboratory scientists, community health workers, and data analysts. In addition to $86 million over five years in funding to IDPH and local health departments, the CDC announced $28 million for the Chicago Department of Public Health.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO