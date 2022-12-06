Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Charges against ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder dismissed in Flint water case
A Michigan judge this week tossed the case against former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder in connection with the 2014 Flint water crisis — the latest prosecution connected with the environmental disaster to fall apart under judicial scrutiny. Snyder, who left office in 2019, was facing two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty for his alleged role in the tragedy, when water contaminated with lead was pumped into the homes of nearly 100,000 city residents. “The charges against [Snyder] were not properly brought and must be dismissed at this time,” Genesee County Judge F. Kay Behm wrote in her order filed Wednesday. The...
Britain eyes trade agreements with California, Utah
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain this week inked an agreement aimed at boosting trade and investment with South Carolina, its third such deal with a U.S. state, and is seeking similar deals with California and Utah, the UK junior trade minister, Greg Hands, said on Friday.
Comments / 0