A Michigan judge this week tossed the case against former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder in connection with the 2014 Flint water crisis — the latest prosecution connected with the environmental disaster to fall apart under judicial scrutiny. Snyder, who left office in 2019, was facing two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty for his alleged role in the tragedy, when water contaminated with lead was pumped into the homes of nearly 100,000 city residents. “The charges against [Snyder] were not properly brought and must be dismissed at this time,” Genesee County Judge F. Kay Behm wrote in her order filed Wednesday. The...

FLINT, MI ・ 24 MINUTES AGO