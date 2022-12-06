OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College’s Dental Assisting program will once again offer free and reduced-cost dental clinics for IVCC students, staff and the community. Screening days for new patients only are January 27th and Febuary 3rd. They will include x-rays, a comprehensive exam, treatment plans and oral hygiene instruction. Recommended treatment will be scheduled. Treatments are free for IVCC students and employees and qualifying patients are charged $30. The clinics do not provide any oral surgery, removable or fixed prosthetics, orthodontic procedures or prescribe any medications. Clinics are 8 a.m. to noon Fridays Jan. 27 through May 5 (excluding Feb. 24, March 3 and 10) in the new Dental Health Center on the main floor of G building (upper floor of gymnasium).

OGLESBY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO