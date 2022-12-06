Read full article on original website
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College’s Dental Assisting program will once again offer free and reduced-cost dental clinics for IVCC students, staff and the community. Screening days for new patients only are January 27th and Febuary 3rd. They will include x-rays, a comprehensive exam, treatment plans and oral hygiene instruction. Recommended treatment will be scheduled. Treatments are free for IVCC students and employees and qualifying patients are charged $30. The clinics do not provide any oral surgery, removable or fixed prosthetics, orthodontic procedures or prescribe any medications. Clinics are 8 a.m. to noon Fridays Jan. 27 through May 5 (excluding Feb. 24, March 3 and 10) in the new Dental Health Center on the main floor of G building (upper floor of gymnasium).
MENDOTA – A generous donation of children’s crafts and activities have been given to the city of Mendota to help spread joy this Christmas. The Mendota Police Department will be giving away gifts at a special drive-thru event Saturday starting at 10 AM behind the Police Department. The gifts were donated by Flat River LLC and distributed in cooperation with the United Way. Organizing the Saturday event is Mendota resident Ashlee Kittilson, who has spent the past few days along with her family and friends sorting out the seven pallets of unwrapped toys.
