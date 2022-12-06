Read full article on original website
wjle.com
Committee Recommends Allocating One Million Dollars in ARP Funds to DeKalb Highway Department for Road Improvements
That’s how much money the DeKalb County Highway Department is expected to get from the county’s share of remaining ARP funding to help repair deteriorating roads. During Thursday night’s meeting, members of the county’s ARP committee, which is made up entirely of the county commissioners, agreed to allocate almost the entire amount of remaining ARP funds to the local road department at the request of Supervisor Danny Hale specifically to be spent on improving roads. The full county commission will make the final call at a later meeting.
wgnsradio.com
Changes Proposed Over Rental Agreements for Murfreesboro Parks Property After September BoroPride Festival
(MURFREESBORO, TN) An event that was held at Cannonsburgh Village earlier this year has evidently raised eyebrows of multiple residents in Murfreesboro, which led to emails and letters being sent to City Council members. The letters and emails were complaints over what many have called crude and offensive behavior in front of children and teens. Complaints revolved around performances at the BoroPride 2022 Festival that took place at Cannonsburgh in September, a City of Murfreesboro property that is overseen by the Parks and Rec. Department. Local resident Peter Demos was on WGNS in recent months and stated…
Thieves steal thousands of gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations.
WSMV
Flooding threatens some homes, closes roads near Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Continual rain led to some problems on Wednesday with police being forced to close roads because of flooding. Some homes in low-lying areas were threatened by flooding, particularly on Hughes Street, which backs up to a creek. Nearby McLemore Avenue Park was also flooded. “If...
ucbjournal.com
TDOT awards multimodal access grant to Gainesboro
Successful projects support needs of pedestrians, transit users. Upper Cumberland – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) recently announced multimodal access grant awards to two communities within the Dale Hollow Rural Planning Organization (RPO) region: Gainesboro and Hartsville-Trousdale County. Both awards will fund the design and construction of new sidewalks.
Woman charged after incident involving Williamson County mayor
A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.
WSMV
Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
Woman charged with burglary after found in Antioch resident’s bed with no pants on
Metro police responded to a call in Antioch about a suspicious person Thursday afternoon, only to find a woman who reportedly broke into a house and made herself at home.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE COUNCIL TO CONSIDER BUYING VILLAGE INN
Crossville City Council is considering purchasing the Village Inn. That’s the hotel in downtown where an eviction debacle by the City forced all the tenants out within a few hours earlier this year. As it turns out – the city wasn’t allowed by law to evict the tenants and...
Female Suspect Sought after Several Auto Burglaries
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in pictures you see in this story. She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. Any information,...
wgnsradio.com
3rd "Operation Fall Brakes" in Rutherford County Cancelled, due to Excessive Rain
(Rutherford County, TN) On Wednesday, Law Enforcement Officers in Rutherford County aimed to have a heavy concentration on aggressive and reckless driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway. However, rainfall cancelled those plans. Once the excess rain passes, the Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will likely announce a new date to increase patrol that focuses on aggressive and reckless drivers.
WSMV
Man shot by car thieves in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
Wilmer Salas-Garcia has Active Warrants for hit and Run Out of Sumner County
Please assist The Gallatin Police with locating Mr. Wilmer Salas-Garcia. Mr. Salas-Garcia has active warrants for Hit and Run out of Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or his location contact Officer Crenshaw, with the Gallatin Police Department at [email protected] or call (615) 452-1313. GPD...
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting Continues to be a Big Problem - Murfreesboro Alone has Recorded Over 300 Theft Cases Since Oct. 1
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Shoplifting continues to be a costly problem for area retailers in Rutherford County. In Murfreesboro, the Chief of Police and the Mayor have been in contact with some of the larger stores to discuss their concern over shoplifting. As for catching shoplifters, Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry...
wjle.com
Dowelltown City Lights Contest December 12-15
The Town of Dowelltown will host the 22nd annual City Lights Contest December 12-15. If you are a resident of Dowelltown and you want to be judged, please have your Christmas lights lit and on display every night that week from 6 to 9 p.m. Houses will be judged at different times throughout these days. Winners will be announced, and awards presented on December 27.
Franklin County man indicted, accused of filing false report about Bedford County lieutenant
An accusation against a Bedford County law enforcement officer resulted in charges against a Franklin County man for filing a false report, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Thursday.
Rutherford County cracks down on school bus safety with officer ride-along
Rutherford County students will have an extra passenger on their school busses Wednesday as the county's Traffic Safety Task Force cracks down on school bus safety.
‘You can’t run over three people and not know’: Hit-and-run victims left bruised and confused
Tennessee is on track for the worst year in at least a decade for pedestrian deaths, and after being hit following a night out, three friends are thankful they are not part of that statistic.
