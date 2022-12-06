ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wjle.com

Committee Recommends Allocating One Million Dollars in ARP Funds to DeKalb Highway Department for Road Improvements

That’s how much money the DeKalb County Highway Department is expected to get from the county’s share of remaining ARP funding to help repair deteriorating roads. During Thursday night’s meeting, members of the county’s ARP committee, which is made up entirely of the county commissioners, agreed to allocate almost the entire amount of remaining ARP funds to the local road department at the request of Supervisor Danny Hale specifically to be spent on improving roads. The full county commission will make the final call at a later meeting.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Changes Proposed Over Rental Agreements for Murfreesboro Parks Property After September BoroPride Festival

(MURFREESBORO, TN) An event that was held at Cannonsburgh Village earlier this year has evidently raised eyebrows of multiple residents in Murfreesboro, which led to emails and letters being sent to City Council members. The letters and emails were complaints over what many have called crude and offensive behavior in front of children and teens. Complaints revolved around performances at the BoroPride 2022 Festival that took place at Cannonsburgh in September, a City of Murfreesboro property that is overseen by the Parks and Rec. Department. Local resident Peter Demos was on WGNS in recent months and stated…
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Flooding threatens some homes, closes roads near Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Continual rain led to some problems on Wednesday with police being forced to close roads because of flooding. Some homes in low-lying areas were threatened by flooding, particularly on Hughes Street, which backs up to a creek. Nearby McLemore Avenue Park was also flooded. “If...
SPRING HILL, TN
ucbjournal.com

TDOT awards multimodal access grant to Gainesboro

Successful projects support needs of pedestrians, transit users. Upper Cumberland – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) recently announced multimodal access grant awards to two communities within the Dale Hollow Rural Planning Organization (RPO) region: Gainesboro and Hartsville-Trousdale County. Both awards will fund the design and construction of new sidewalks.
GAINESBORO, TN
WSMV

Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE COUNCIL TO CONSIDER BUYING VILLAGE INN

Crossville City Council is considering purchasing the Village Inn. That’s the hotel in downtown where an eviction debacle by the City forced all the tenants out within a few hours earlier this year. As it turns out – the city wasn’t allowed by law to evict the tenants and...
CROSSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

3rd "Operation Fall Brakes" in Rutherford County Cancelled, due to Excessive Rain

(Rutherford County, TN) On Wednesday, Law Enforcement Officers in Rutherford County aimed to have a heavy concentration on aggressive and reckless driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway. However, rainfall cancelled those plans. Once the excess rain passes, the Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will likely announce a new date to increase patrol that focuses on aggressive and reckless drivers.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Dowelltown City Lights Contest December 12-15

The Town of Dowelltown will host the 22nd annual City Lights Contest December 12-15. If you are a resident of Dowelltown and you want to be judged, please have your Christmas lights lit and on display every night that week from 6 to 9 p.m. Houses will be judged at different times throughout these days. Winners will be announced, and awards presented on December 27.
DOWELLTOWN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy