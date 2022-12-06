ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Strong midterm turnout in Georgia sparks new debate about a controversial election law

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Getty Images. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Getty Images. The strong turnout in Georgia’s runoff election that cemented Democrats’ control of the US Senate is sparking fresh debate about the impact of the state’s controversial 2021 election law and could trigger a new round of election rule changes next year in the Republican-led state legislature.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

How Kyrsten Sinema's decision makes Democrats' 2024 Senate map tighter

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema decided to shake up the political world on Friday by becoming an independent. The former Democrat is still caucusing with the party in the Senate, so the Democratic caucus still has 51 members. Now, instead of 49 Democrats and two independents within their ranks, the caucus has 48 Democrats and three independents.
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy