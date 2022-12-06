Read full article on original website
Hear why Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Herschel Walker lost in Georgia
CNN's Inside Politics panel discusses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent comments that campaign consultants made a mistake by keeping her from campaigning for Republican candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia's Senate runoff race following his loss to Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock
Brittney Griner in 'good spirits' and getting an evaluation at a US military hospital, officials say
For the first time in almost 300 days, Brittney Griner, the American basketball star detained by Russian authorities in February, will spend the night in a bed in her home country.
'A moment of extreme weakness for Trump:' Republican strategist on Georgia Senate runoff
Republican political strategist Sarah Longwell and former Democratic Senator Carol Moseley Braun join Christiane Amanpour to discuss Senator Raphael Warnock's victory in the Georgia Senate runoff.
Strong midterm turnout in Georgia sparks new debate about a controversial election law
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Getty Images. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Getty Images. The strong turnout in Georgia’s runoff election that cemented Democrats’ control of the US Senate is sparking fresh debate about the impact of the state’s controversial 2021 election law and could trigger a new round of election rule changes next year in the Republican-led state legislature.
After release from Russian custody, focus is on providing Brittney Griner and her family additional support, officials say
After being imprisoned in Russia for nearly 10 months, WNBA star Brittney Griner's safe return to the US on Friday was marked by a stop at a Texas military medical facility for a routine evaluation, the US State Department said.
Journalists track down identity of woman who posed with Trump
New details emerge on Inna Yashchyshyn who allegedly claimed to be Anna de Rothschild, an heiress from a famous European banking dynasty, and gained access to former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim drops lawsuit against state AG
Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, and her medical partner dropped their lawsuit against the state attorney general Thursday.
A mom of five killed by the KKK was among the civil rights 'martyrs' Warnock named in his victory speech
Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election is being celebrated by supporters across the nation with many political observers crediting the work of voting rights groups for the consequential win.
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
I'm a journalist and the Trump administration tried to secretly obtain tens of thousands of my emails
Even if you don't like the news media, take notice: Secret Justice Department proceedings against the free press affect everyone in this country, writes CNN Pentagon correspondent, Barbara Starr.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
House Republicans brace for doomsday scenario if McCarthy falls short of 218 votes for speaker
As a right-wing faction threatens to tank his speakership ambitions, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a promise: "I'll never leave," making clear he has no plans to drop out of the race even if the fight goes to many ballots on the floor.
Sinema tells CNN why she's leaving the Democratic party
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent. Sinema explained her rationale in an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.
Why Viktor Bout's return to Russia is so important for Vladimir Putin
Viktor Bout is a man who many ordinary Russians have likely have heard of, and he certainly is of mythological importance to the Russian elite. He is not someone Vladimir Putin wanted to leave behind.
Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues
China and Saudi Arabia expressed aligned policies on a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement Friday, adding they will support each other while not interfering in each other's internal affairs.
How Kyrsten Sinema's decision makes Democrats' 2024 Senate map tighter
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema decided to shake up the political world on Friday by becoming an independent. The former Democrat is still caucusing with the party in the Senate, so the Democratic caucus still has 51 members. Now, instead of 49 Democrats and two independents within their ranks, the caucus has 48 Democrats and three independents.
Nigerian first lady 'directed student beating at presidential villa,' lawyer alleges
Nigeria's first lady ordered security operatives to detain a student and also supervised his beating at the country's presidential villa, his lawyer has alleged.
'Trump obsession is very bad': Senate Republicans confront their problems after poor election showing
Donald Trump is facing a flurry of criticism on Capitol Hill, with Republican fury growing over their failure to take back the Senate and GOP leaders at odds over their strategy with the former president still maintaining a dominant hold on the party.
Biden White House warns against 'disastrous consequences' as Congress barrels toward government funding deadline
President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility in Phoenix, on December 6, 2022. Ross D. Franklin/AP. President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility in Phoenix, on December 6, 2022. Ross D. Franklin/AP.
Indiana's attorney general wants a state board to discipline a doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old. Her attorney says it's to 'intimidate' providers.
Indiana's attorney general is asking the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old girl -- a move the physician's attorney has called an effort to "intimidate" abortion providers.
