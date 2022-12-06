Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants northAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Governor Abbott Sends Migrants to City of Brotherly Lovejustpene50Texas State
Related
flackbroadcasting.com
Adirondack Community Chorus to perform 46th annual Christmas Concert 'Around the World at Christmas' Sunday, December 11
LYONS FALLS- This year marks the 46th annual Adirondack Community Chorus Christmas Concert. Aimed for Sunday, December 11 at Forest Presbyterian Church, the concert is titled 'Around the World at Christmas.'. The performance is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. and donations will gratefully be accepted to benefit Bo and...
Marina Lights Up the Season in Upstate New York with River Lights
Christmas light displays can be found in almost any town, village, or city. But one in Upstate New York is lighting up the water. The St Lawrence River will shine for the season at the annual River Lights in Morristown, New York. This annual event lights up the river during...
wwnytv.com
Volunteer Transportation Center: Not 1, but 2 chili cookoffs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Before the pandemic, the Volunteer Transportation Center’s Chili Cookoff was a one-day affair at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. When the pandemic struck, VTC pivoted to a pub-crawl-type format where patrons could visit eateries across the north country and vote for their favorite chili.
Oswego Humane Society Home for the Holidays event
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a purr-fect holiday event to attend? The annual Home for the Holidays event for the Oswego County Humane Society will take place on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many adoptable animals will be featured at the event, along with […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Skip’s Fish Fry to close; mobile operation to continue
OSWEGO – A seafood eatery on the city’s West Side will close its brick-and-mortar location, but continue its mobile food operation. Skip’s Fish Fry will close its physical location at 42 W. Second St. on Dec. 16, the business announced in a post on its Facebook page. Until then, it will continue to be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays.
wwnytv.com
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
flackbroadcasting.com
14th annual Lewis County Shop with a Cop another success
LOWVILLE- There were 26 kids who had the joy of shopping with a cop in Lewis County over the weekend. Saturday, December 3 marked the 14th year of this North Country tradition and the Sheriff’s Office says it was another success. In order for this program to run, it...
flackbroadcasting.com
Duane Charles Daniel Stanford Sr.
GLENFIELD- Duane Charles Daniel Stanford Sr. 87, passed away at his home on McConnell Road on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A memorial service will at at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with Pastor Nathan Zehr officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, prior to the memorial service, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brantingham Cemetery. A luncheon at 3-G Fire Department in Glenfield will immediately follow the burial. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3-G Fire Department on Wednesday morning, starting at 11:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to the Lewis County Office for the Aging, P.O. Box 193, Lowville, NY 13367 or Christmas Sharing, (Please make check payable to Lowville Food Pantry and put Christmas Sharing in the memo) 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
informnny.com
Some Fort Drum gates closing during holidays
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some entry gates on the Fort Drum military base will be closed starting mid-December. On December 16, Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield gate will close at 10 p.m. The Airfield gate will remain closed until 5:30 a.m. on January 3, 2023. Those who...
Produce ‘prescriptions’ coming to Adirondacks
In 2019, the USDA's Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) was created in order to boost access to healthy, organic foods and locally-grown products to places where access might otherwise be lacking. In a recent update, the Adirondacks were added to the list of regions getting some of the benefits.
wwnytv.com
Fire destroys town of Rodman home
TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - A home in the town of Rodman is a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday evening. Volunteers were called to a home on Lowe Road just after 4:30 p.m. Officials say they believe no one was home when the fire started.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Lewis County District Two Legislator Lisa Virkler talks county's goal to address homelessness issue
LOWVILLE- There is a homeless population in Lewis County, but it's most likely not what you would imagine it to be, at-least according to one local lawmaker. "There are people who, you know, consistent housing," said District Two Legislator Lisa Virkler. "They might be staying at a friends house one...
wwnytv.com
While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.
flackbroadcasting.com
Timothy S. O’Donnell
CASTORLAND – Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of the Swiss Road, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at First...
wwnytv.com
Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
Cafe Canole Sharing Italian Pies from Utica on QVC Network
Dean Nole and Cafe Canole of New Hartford recently shared their Italian culinary arts on the QVC shopping TV network by selling their Italian pies. Nole explains the Italian delicacy Pasticiotti (pronounced Pasta-Chah'-tee) to the QVC host which are available to be shipped across the country via the shopping network.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
$14.5 million Pavement Rehabilitation Project for I-481 is complete
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on 481 in Onondaga and Oswego Counties is complete. The $14.5 million project limits extend from I-81 Interchange in Cicero to County Route 57 in the City of Fulton. Route 481 is the primary […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County in search of location to house homeless people
LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County are now searching for property that would be used to shelter those who are homeless. During a board meeting Tuesday night, legislators approved a resolution that will examine three possible locations, including: Glenfield School, a county owned vacant lot and the Andover House. Officials say...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident charged with shoplifting in Watertown: State Police
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. McCreery, 29, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). McCreery is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers said the arrest stems from shoplifting...
Comments / 0