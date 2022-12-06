A letter of credit is a written document from a bank guaranteeing the seller of a product or service will be paid as long as the goods or services are provided, as specified. Letters of credit are widely used as risk management tools in international trade, where they let sellers ship goods with confidence and allow buyers to obtain goods without making advance payments. A financial advisor can help you manage risk in your own financial affairs and help you create a long-term plan to maximize the growth of your wealth.

