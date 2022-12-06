The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos. No changes to the offensive, defensive or special teams depth chart this week, despite the team making a roster move on Tuesday. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.

