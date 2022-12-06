ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Depth Chart, Week 14 at Lions

The Minnesota Vikings are two-point underdogs on the road this weekend at the Detroit Lions. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, with a “magic number” of one to close out the division. Detroit is 5-7 after impaling the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-14, in Week 13. But the Lions have to win about four or five games to finish the season for a chance at the postseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos. No changes to the offensive, defensive or special teams depth chart this week, despite the team making a roster move on Tuesday. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable

The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
NASHVILLE, TN
All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

We got our first taste of the 2023 NFL mock draft season earlier this week with the Arizona Cardinals selecting Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo eighth overall. This time around, we're going to do a full seven-round mock draft specifically for the Cardinals. This mock will look a little bit different...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Eagles, Cowboys rise, Chiefs, 49ers fall in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'

The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing the homestretch. With that in mind, Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" is beginning to solidify itself. Where do the Kansas City Chiefs stand after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals last week? Where do the Dallas Cowboys lie after trouncing the Indianapolis Colts? Are the Philadelphia Eagles the team to beat?
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy