Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings Depth Chart, Week 14 at Lions
The Minnesota Vikings are two-point underdogs on the road this weekend at the Detroit Lions. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, with a “magic number” of one to close out the division. Detroit is 5-7 after impaling the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-14, in Week 13. But the Lions have to win about four or five games to finish the season for a chance at the postseason.
Saints RB Mark Ingram's 2022 season is likely over
Saints running back Mark Ingram has likely seen his 2022 season come to an end, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The soon-to-be-33-year-old is set to tie a ribbon on his lowest single-season of production in 12 seasons of NFL play. Ingram suffered a slight MCL tear in the...
2022 NFL defense rankings: Week 14 fantasy defense rankings, NFL defensive stats
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league on
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Bucs to face NFL's top defense against 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers (8-4) boast one of the best defenses in the NFL — allowing the fewest points and fewest yards, and are the best team at stopping the run.
Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos. No changes to the offensive, defensive or special teams depth chart this week, despite the team making a roster move on Tuesday. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable
The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
Can the Bears find a No. 1 receiver in the NFL draft?
The Bears attempted to put a dent in their receiver problem by trading a second-round pick for Chase Claypool near the trade deadline. But, it looks like the front office will need to address the position again in the draft. What does the receiver class look like for the 2023...
Rams-Raiders inactives: Baker Mayfield, John Wolford and Josh Jacobs all active
Baker Mayfield is officially active for his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams – and just two days after being claimed off waivers by the team. Sean McVay indicated on Wednesday that Mayfield likely would be ready to go against the Raiders but he wouldn’t commit to him playing.
Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
We got our first taste of the 2023 NFL mock draft season earlier this week with the Arizona Cardinals selecting Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo eighth overall. This time around, we're going to do a full seven-round mock draft specifically for the Cardinals. This mock will look a little bit different...
Indiana beats Pitt, reaches 17th College Cup title game
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Wittenbrink and Tommy Mihalic scored in the first half and No. 13 Indiana beat Pittsburgh 2-0 on Friday night to advance to its 17th NCAA College Cup championship game. Indiana (14-4-6) became the first Division I men’s soccer program to reach 100 NCAA Tournament...
Next Gen Stats: Watson Hit Top Speed vs. Bears
Just how fast was Christian Watson during his touchdown run? Merely tied for the fastest speed by any receiver this season.
FOX Sports
Eagles, Cowboys rise, Chiefs, 49ers fall in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'
The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing the homestretch. With that in mind, Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" is beginning to solidify itself. Where do the Kansas City Chiefs stand after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals last week? Where do the Dallas Cowboys lie after trouncing the Indianapolis Colts? Are the Philadelphia Eagles the team to beat?
Comments / 0