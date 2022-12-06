Read full article on original website
How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community JoyUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for CharityUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Watch Aaron Lewis Perform New Right-Wing Song ‘Let’s Go Fishin’’ — ‘Let’s Go Karen, Let’s Go Brandon’
You never quite know what you're going to get at an Aaron Lewis show, but attendees of his concert in Ranson, W.V. earlier this week saw the musician perform a new right-wing song called "Let's Go Fishin'." A few months ago, Lewis debuted the acoustic track "I Ain't Made in...
Popculture
Classic Rock Drummer Collapses While on Stage Due to 'Cardiac Event'
Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant found himself in a touchy situation after collapsing on stage due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the longtime drummer collapsed on stage in Virginia after completing his finale drum solo on Nov. 18, prompting an ambulance's arrival within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
Jimmy Page ‘Had to Scream’ to Make His Point While Recording Led Zeppelin’s ‘You Shook Me’
Jimmy Page had to scream to get his way while recording a song on 'Led Zeppelin I,' but he made his point loud and clear.
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
The Moment Jimmy Page Realized He Had to Quit Being a Session Guitarist and Form a Band
There’s a chance we wouldn’t have heard of Jimmy Page if he hadn’t quit being a session musician after learning how to read music.
Here's a classic video of Slipknot being introduced by Jimmy Kimmel in a Big Bird costume before playing a crushing set live on late night TV
Slipknot appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2009 alongside Paris Hilton. For some reason, Kimmel was dressed as Big Bird from Sesame Street
Watch Tenacious D Nail “Wicked Game” Cover Along with Beatles Medley
Tenacious D is known for its lively rock songs and its blend of comedy and heavy metal, played through acoustic guitars. But the band, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, performed two epic covers for SiriusXM: a rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and a medley of Beatles songs. And they nailed them both. See videos of the music below.
