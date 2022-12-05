Read full article on original website
Charles E. Hill
Charles E. Hill age 83 of Ansonia, OH passed away November 28, 2022, at Village Green Healthcare Center in Greenville, OH. Charles was born on January 22, 1939, in Randolph County to the late Harrison and Leon (Morgan) Hill. He married Donna (Amspaugh) Hill on February 15, 1975. Charles graduated...
The Foodbank to host drive-thru distribution event today
TROTWOOD — The Foodbank, Inc. is set to host a drive-thru food distribution at the Salem Mall in Trotwood today. Trotwood and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance can head to the Salem Mall located off Shiloh Springs Road, Thursday, December 8., between 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. to pick up some food, according to a spokesperson with The Foodbank.
GPL Friends of the Library to host Open House
GREENVILLE – Another popular Greenville Public Library tradition is back this year as our Friends of the Library Holiday Open House returns on Saturday, December 10. The event will run from 10 a.m. until the library closes at 2 p.m. Just as in past years, guests will be treated to music, holiday cheer, and a boatload of cookies!
PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION
(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
Busy weekend for Darke County Parks – great events for the whole family
On Friday Visitors could visit the Bear’s Mill for a stroll through the candlelit path around the Mill and enjoy refreshments around the campfire and inside the mill live music by Joseph Helfrich. Stoneground flours, holiday decorations, homemade candies, gourmet food items and Bear’s Mill souvenirs were available at the store.
Married for 79 years, Butler County couple dies 20 hours apart
According to family, Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and his wife died at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 1, about 20 hours later.
December Fair Board Meeting Postponed
Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Darke County Board of Directors will be moving the December monthly meeting from December 7th to December 14th, 2022, at 7:30PM in the Secretary’s Office. If you have any questions, please contact the Fair Office at 937-548-5044.
Small town pulls together to help Indiana restaurant victimized in fraud case
A small-town restaurant that survived COVID-19 is fighting to stay open after being hit with something that has been even more devastating – a case of fraud. “I'm angry because I've always wondered how people can let people take advantage of them and then I fell for that,” said Diane Korner.
Firefighters called to 2-Alarm house fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Emergency fire and medical crews are responding to a 2-Alarm house fire in Darke County. Firefighters were called to the 7900 block of Gettysburg Webster Road just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The house is just under ten minutes...
City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
Carroll Jean Ary
Ary, Carroll Jean, age 93, of Arcanum, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Greenville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ary & by a son, John Ary. She was a very active longtime member of Trinity United Methodist in Arcanum and...
DAYTON EATS: Holiday lights and the restaurants to pair with them
For the last 140 years onlookers have delighted in the sights of holiday lights since inventor Edward Johnson first rolled them out in 1882. It’s long been studied and shown that the holidays and the sights and sounds associated with them lead to an increase in the hormone dopamine that means a very happy boost.
Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton
Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
UPDATE: Deputies ID victim of deadly head-on crash in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An Urbana woman was killed in a crash in Champaign County Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Clark Road near state Route 296 around 10:30 a.m., deputies said in a media release. A preliminary investigation found a 2018 Hyundai car, driven by Lisa Courter, 57, of...
Dayton performance venue to host ‘Battle of the Bands’ event
"The goal for us is to shine a light and discover new original Dayton talent. We're just trying to dig up the new and exciting music that is happening in our community," said Libby Ballengee, the event's organizer.
Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Dayton Police investigating
Dayton — One person walked into Miami Valley hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning. Police were told by the hospital that one person came in with a gunshot wound around 4:04 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>1 wounded in Xenia shooting during confrontation inside home,...
Russells Point swears in new officer; updates on McDonald’s and Cobble Stone
Monday evening, Russells Point Mayor Robin Reames swore in the newest officer of the Russells Point Police Department in front of the village council. Kylie Eshelman joins officer Morgan Styles & Chief of Police Joe Freyhof. The council continued on with other village business including hearing updates on insurance renewal,...
Local Springfield dance show now an arts-based nonprofit
A local dance show is now an arts-based charitable nonprofit. Dance Stomp Shake is a cultural event held during Black History Month at Wittenberg University that is both a showcase and competition with cash prizes. The dance show has been held two times over the last few years since 2019....
Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County
An early Sunday morning shooting in the northwest section of Auglaize County sent an 18 year old Lima area resident to the hospital. According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location in Salem Township where they found Brandon Fleming suffering from a gunshot injury.
