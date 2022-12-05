Presentations are conducted at Governor Inslee’s 2022 Equity Summit, November 30, 2022. (Photo courtesy of DOC Communications Office) On November 30, DOC staff had the privilege of attending Governor Inslee’s 2022 Equity Summit, hosted by the Office of Equity. The inaugural event brought together other state agencies and community members to work toward achieving equity in our state, so everyone has a fair chance to live out their dreams and thrive in business, school, work and life.

