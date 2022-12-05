Read full article on original website
The Washington State 2022 Governor’s Equity Summit
Presentations are conducted at Governor Inslee’s 2022 Equity Summit, November 30, 2022. (Photo courtesy of DOC Communications Office) On November 30, DOC staff had the privilege of attending Governor Inslee’s 2022 Equity Summit, hosted by the Office of Equity. The inaugural event brought together other state agencies and community members to work toward achieving equity in our state, so everyone has a fair chance to live out their dreams and thrive in business, school, work and life.
Ecology updates clean water permit for large livestock operations and manure lagoons
OLYMPIA – — After reviewing more than 400 comments on a draft permit released earlier this year, the Washington Department of Ecology is issuing an updated final version of the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) water quality permit. Effective Jan. 6, 2023, the updated permit is how Ecology oversees manure management at permitted livestock operations across Washington.
AG Data Breach Report: Data breaches remain at historic highs in 2022
OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson released his seventh annual data breach report today. The report shows that data breaches remain at record-breaking severity. This year, 4.5 million data breach notices were sent to Washingtonians, second only to the 2021 record of 6.3 million since the Attorney General’s Office began tracking this number.
DNR Releases Interactive Map for Clean Energy Development on State Lands
Tool designed to prioritize solar and wind power sites without active leases or concerns about wildlife habitat or cultural resources. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is launching a first-of-its-kind interactive map to responsibly site clean energy development on state trust lands. The mapping project gives DNR the opportunity...
AG Ferguson files lawsuit against Federal Way gun retailer and its owner for unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines
OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in our state. Ferguson is also seeking an injunction that would block the store from selling high-capacity magazines. The defendants face a maximum penalty of $7,500 every time the store offered a high-capacity magazine for sale and $7,500 every time it illegally sold a high-capacity magazine.
