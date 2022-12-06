Read full article on original website
Badger Herald
City Council grants $11.3 billion to affordable housing development
The Madison City Council approved $11.3 billion in funding for affordable housing development projects on Tuesday. The money will fund three housing development projects, which will add 500 units of rental housing in Madison in total. Madison Community Development director, Jim O’Keefe said 345 of these units will meet the city standard for affordable housing, which is defined as 60% of the median income.
Badger Herald
SSFC discusses UHS budget, hears Wisconsin Union budget proposal
The University of Wisconsin Student Services Finance Committee met Thursday to discuss eligibility and budgeting for the General Student Services Fund for University Health Services. UHS’s budget was approved unanimously with six recommendations. Prior to these votes, the Wisconsin Union presented their budget requests in a GSSF eligibility and...
Badger Herald
ASM Student Council hears concerns on Mecha, Wunk Sheek home displacement
Meeting attendees filled the Student Activity Center Hearing Room to capacity for the Associated Students of Madison Student Council meeting Wednesday night to discuss the University of Wisconsin’s plan of tearing down the Mecha and Wunk Sheek houses for a parking lot. According to the Mecha website, the word...
Badger Herald
Point-counterpoint: Police officers in schools
Madison mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes is proposing bringing police officers back into schools as part of her election bid. After supporting an effort to remove officers from schools during the pandemic, she suggests that this is now a good time to reevaluate the issue. Should police officers serve in schools?
Badger Herald
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin defeat Terrapins in first game of Big Ten season
A thunder of voices accompanied by a great puff of smoke welcomed the 7-2 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team into the Kohl Center on Tuesday for their first game of what will be a gauntlet of a Big Ten season. Under this atmosphere, head coach Greg Gard and company picked up their first win of the challenging Big Ten season, snapping an eight-game win streak by the University of Maryland Terrapins.
