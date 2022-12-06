A thunder of voices accompanied by a great puff of smoke welcomed the 7-2 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team into the Kohl Center on Tuesday for their first game of what will be a gauntlet of a Big Ten season. Under this atmosphere, head coach Greg Gard and company picked up their first win of the challenging Big Ten season, snapping an eight-game win streak by the University of Maryland Terrapins.

MADISON, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO