According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff’s Office has resulted in a Monticello couple being arrested on drug charges. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm Deputies Derek Dennis, James Barnett, and Valis Smedley executed a search warrant at a residence located on Eastland Dr. This is the residence of Donathan Upchurch and Eliana Rivera of Monticello. The search warrant is the result of an investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics coming from the residence of Upchurch and Rivera. On this date a CS turned over a baggie of gray substance he/she stated they received from Upchurch and Rivera. The gray substance was approximately .10 a gram. The substance tested positive for fentanyl. During the execution of the search warrant, Rivera was located in the back bedroom. Deputies located a black digital scale, zip lock bags, corners cut out of bags, and multiple hypodermic needles in the bedroom where Rivera was located. These items are consistent with drug trafficking. Court Security Officer Burnette assisted and searched Rivera’s person. Burnette located a baggie containing multiple small cotton balls that were soaked in a black substance. The cotton balls tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. A small baggie with the same cotton balls was located at the living room computer where Upchurch was located. Both individuals were Mirandized and neither stated they wanted to speak to law enforcement. The items were seized and logged into evidence at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

MONTICELLO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO