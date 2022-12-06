Read full article on original website
z93country.com
Multiple Units Respond to Large Fire
Monticello Fire Chief, Gabe Heatherly reports multiple departments were called to the scene of a structure fire at Cobb off Highway 1568 in the Frazier Community Last night. Monticello, Susie, and Bronston units responded a barn was a total loss.
z93country.com
Five Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. James Derrick Lyons of Monticello, KY was arrested on a Complaint Warrant for assault 2nd degree. Timothy R Ellis of Monticello, KY was arrested for assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest, and menacing. Derek...
1450wlaf.com
Car hits a tree, goes over an embankment, traps driver
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – At 7pm Wednesday, crews with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service were dispatched to Towe String Road south of Memorial Drive on a car wreck. The report came in that a car hit a tree. Upon arrival crews found that a car did hit a tree and ended up over the embankment with one victim in the car uninjured. The driver was unable to exit the car due to the lack of stability of the vehicle.
Body found on the road in Campbell County
A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette.
z93country.com
New 911 building Inching toward Opening
Monticello – Wayne County’s new 911 communications center is close to opening, so much so that officials are hoping it can happen before the end of the month. Emergency Services Director, Bubby Corder says that after lengthy delays mostly attributed to the delayed arrival of equipment the new center is poised to open after AT&T changes up some programming in order for the new location to receive 911 calls. No timetable was given it could be days or a couple of weeks but once finished it will clear the way for the new facility to open.
wymt.com
One injured, one charged during recent assault
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a recent assault. Police said they responded to Mount Morgan Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to a domestic violence call. When they arrived, officers arrested Dylan Jarvis, 23. Jarvis is accused of assaulting a woman with a knife. She received...
z93country.com
Monticello Couple Arrested Following Undercover Drug Investigation
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff’s Office has resulted in a Monticello couple being arrested on drug charges. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm Deputies Derek Dennis, James Barnett, and Valis Smedley executed a search warrant at a residence located on Eastland Dr. This is the residence of Donathan Upchurch and Eliana Rivera of Monticello. The search warrant is the result of an investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics coming from the residence of Upchurch and Rivera. On this date a CS turned over a baggie of gray substance he/she stated they received from Upchurch and Rivera. The gray substance was approximately .10 a gram. The substance tested positive for fentanyl. During the execution of the search warrant, Rivera was located in the back bedroom. Deputies located a black digital scale, zip lock bags, corners cut out of bags, and multiple hypodermic needles in the bedroom where Rivera was located. These items are consistent with drug trafficking. Court Security Officer Burnette assisted and searched Rivera’s person. Burnette located a baggie containing multiple small cotton balls that were soaked in a black substance. The cotton balls tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. A small baggie with the same cotton balls was located at the living room computer where Upchurch was located. Both individuals were Mirandized and neither stated they wanted to speak to law enforcement. The items were seized and logged into evidence at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
wymt.com
Part of I-75 closed due to multiple crashes
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that traffic is stopped on I-75 Northbound at the 31 mile marker due to “multiple” crashes. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 officials said the Northbound lanes...
lakercountry.com
Adair theft investigation leads to arrest of Russell County woman
A Russell County woman was arrested following an investigation into a theft at a business in Adair County. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Josh Brockman initiated an investigation after a local business on Liberty Road reported a theft of nearly 5,000 dollars. Amanda Graham, age 40,...
z93country.com
Weekly Covid Update
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 19 new COVID cases in Wayne County this past week, a slight increase from last week’s total. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland Area, Pulaski County had the most with 43 cases, McCreary County had 29, Russell County reported 16 cases, and Clinton County had 7 cases.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in a neighboring county. Shala Gregory, 33, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said the...
wvlt.tv
Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday. First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The woman at the scene was detained,...
wymt.com
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
LAFALLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Tuesday afternoon that officers had found a body in Norris Lake. The officers found the body around 11 a.m., officials said, in the Macedonia area in LaFollette. While the person was not identified, officials did say it was a male. They also said officers found a vehicle in the water.
k105.com
Eastern Ky. man accused of fatally shooting brother. Murder weapon found by K-9 Officer.
A man has been arrested in Laurel County for killing his brother. Bailey W. Smith, 56, of London, is accused of fatally shooting his brother, 59-year-old Grant Smith, during an argument on Old Crab Orchard Road Friday afternoon, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. After more than 24...
wymt.com
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
wvlt.tv
Oneida mother seeks justice after her 13-year-old’s gravesite vandalized
SCOTT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven years ago, Candius Cummins buried her son Garrett at the Carson Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. For three years after she thought of ways to best memorialize her 13-year-old son and decided to buy an angel statue to place at the site of his grave.
wvlt.tv
3 indicted after mailing drugs to Scott County Jail, sheriff says
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have been charged after attempting to mail drugs to the Scott County Jail, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Keeton said that Detective Lisa Anderson and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after jail officials discovered contraband in incoming mail that was set to be delivered to an individual in custody.
z93country.com
Number of Local Juveniles behind bars Decreases
New data released by Kentucky Youth Advocates shows a significant improvement in Wayne County in the number of incarcerated youth ages 10-17. According to the Kentucky Kids Count Report, the rate of Wayne County youth incarcerated in the juvenile detention system dropped from 28.2 per 1,000 children in the years 2014-2016, to 9.2 per 1,000 in the years 2019-2021.
wymt.com
Ky. man accused of killing brother enters not guilty plea
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County man accused of killing his bother was in court Monday. A not guilty plea was entered for Bailey Smith. Deputies said Smith shot and killed his brother, Grant Smith, on Friday in London. He was on the run for more than one...
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
