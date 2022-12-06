Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jackson has 20 points, Grizzlies beat Pistons 114-103
Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory
FOX 13 News
Jazz fans excited for Rudy Gobert's return to Salt Lake City
Former Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert returned to Vivint Arena Friday night for the first time since he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves over the summer.
NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, winning 128-117. In the game’s final moments, things got tense between the two teams. With roughly seven seconds left in the game, Phoenix’s Chris Paul missed a rebound. New Orleans’ Larry Nance Jr. came down with the rebound and passed the ball down the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Coyotes end 19-game losing streak to Bruins with 4-3 win
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory Friday night. The Coyotes returned from a 14-game road trip to play at Mullett Arena for the first time since Nov. 3. They got off to a great start when Josh Brown scored 23 seconds into the game and led 3-2 on Nick Schmatz’s third-period goal. The NHL-leading Bruins tied it on Nick Foligno’s power-play goal with 5 1/2 minutes left, but Coyotes closed it out in the closing seconds after an icing was called off. Boston goalie let the puck trickle across the line and Arizona rookie Matias Maccelli snatched it between two defenders, feeding Crouse for a one-timer.
Comments / 0