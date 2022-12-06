Read full article on original website
Fulton man arrested with 33 grams of methamphetamine
A Fulton man is arrested on drug charges during proactive patrol operations in Callaway County. Gerald Wolfe, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped by a deputy on Route C. The sheriff reports deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in Wolfe’s possession. He’s been...
Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The man accused in a 1984 rape and attempted murder in Columbia could challenge his arrest, according to a North Carolina district attorney. In October, the Columbia Police Department announced DNA findings connected 59-year-old James Wilson to the crime. Wilson is held in the Iredell County Jail on a $1 million bond The post Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man charged in accidental death of girlfriend posts bond, lawsuit filed
A Jefferson City man, charged in the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend is free on bond. Last week, a judge set a bond amount of $25,000 for Joshua Wilbers, 23. He’s charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting his live-in girlfriend, Hallie Phillips, 20. The shooting happened at their home on Century Farms Road in Cole County on November 27. Wilbers told investigators he had just purchased the gun and was checking it out, when it accidentally discharged, striking Phillips in the face. She died several days later.
Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
Sedalia Woman Charged With Burglary, Domestic Assault
Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Van Natta Road (west of Sedalia) in reference to a burglary in progress. Pettis County Joint Communications advised the reporting party stated he was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. Also inside the residence was an...
CoMo Man Arrested For DWI, Kidnapping, Assault
Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Route O and Salem Road last Thursday night, for an investigation into reports of a female screaming for help. Deputies arrived and found a disturbance had occurred in the 29000 block of Salem Road (northeast of the airport). After an on-scene investigation,...
Bland man hurt in Gasconade County crash in car stolen from Jefferson City
A Bland man was injured when his car crashed after a police chase. According to a Facebook post, a Gasconade County Sheriff's deputy was parked at the intersection of Fourth Street and Price Road near Owensville when he spotted a speeding Mercedes Benz. The deputy tried to pull the car...
Warsaw man arrested following traffic stop
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a Warsaw man resisted arrest yesterday evening during a traffic stop in Boone County. The online arrest report indicates 51-year-old William J. Jones is accused of careless and imprudent driving, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, and not using a seat belt.
Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash
A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
Judge rejects bond for Columbia murder suspect; CPD’s investigation continues
Bond has been denied for a Columbia man charged with first degree murder for Monday night’s shooting death of a man on Newton drive, north of I-70. Boone County prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Corey Blueitt with first degree murder and armed criminal action. Columbia Police detective David Nicolaescu says Blueitt was captured at about 2:45 on Tuesday morning.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 8, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the night of December 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Woods Supermarket, 701 East Broadway Boulevard, in reference to an intoxicated subject. When Officers arrived, they observed an intoxicated male passed out on the sidewalk in front of the business. Sergei S. Gladush Jr., 43, Homeless, was arrested for safekeeping and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 12 hour hold. Four days later, Police were sent to the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue, in reference to a report of Gladush being intoxicated inside the store. Gladush had been inside the store earlier that evening and had been asked to leave. Officers contacted Gladush and told him employees wanted him to leave. He was asked to leave, and he left the store on foot. Officers remained in the area however, and Gladush returned to the store again a short time later. Gladush was highly intoxicated and was not able to care for himself. Gladush had urinated all over himself, and was taken into protective custody. He blew a .324 on the preliminary breath test (PBT) on scene. Officers transported Gladush to the Bothwell Regional Health Center to get a fit for confinement check done. Once he was cleared, he was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on another 12 hour protective custody hold.
Missing teen suspected to be in Callaway County
ASHLAND, Mo. – An Ashland teen who went missing over the weekend is suspected to be in the Callaway County and Fulton area. According to Missouri Missing, 15-year-old Emilee Dubes was last seen on December 4. Her family suspects she may be held against her will. Dubes reportedly does not have her cell phone or other forms of communication in her possession.
Troopers looking for driver after crash on Route B in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers are looking for the driver of a Jeep after a crash in Boone County on Wednesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Route B near Oakland Church Road. Troopers said the Jeep and an SUV driven by Phyliss J. Caudle, 73, of The post Troopers looking for driver after crash on Route B in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bond set for Camdenton man charged with deadly crash on Niangua Bridge
Bond is set for a Camden County man involved in a fatal three-vehicle collision last weekend on the Niangua Bridge. Miles Aldrich, 32, of Camdenton, is charged with DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in serious injuries. He’d originally been denied bond. But on Wednesday, Judge Michael Gilley set bond for Aldrich at $100,000.
BREAKING: Body Discovered in the Saline Valley Area of Miller County
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body, Wednesday, in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside of Tuscumbia. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies responded to the report and discovered the body in a wooded area with no apparent injuries or obvious cause of death. During the subsequent investigation, the body was identified as that of 58-year-old Ralph Toby Pannier, of Osage Beach. Pannier’s body is being taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Gregoire tells KRMS News it’s believed Pannier’s body had only been at the location for a short time and that there had been no missing person’s case filed before the discovery of his body which remains under investigation.
Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Miller County Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday to the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside of Tuscumbia, where a dead man was found in the woods, a press release stated. Deputies identified the body as Ralph Pannier, of Osage Beach. He was 58. The press release stated there were no apparent injuries or The post Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sweet Springs, Missouri woman is recovering after a crash Thursday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Whitfield Road at Dorrance Drive near Sedalia just before 11:20 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Maria D. Cerritos Llanos, 62, of Sedalia, pulled The post Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
Two teens will have a joint trial in Columbia murder case
Prosecutors will argue Tuesday that a single trial should be held for three teens accused in a February murder in Columbia. The post Two teens will have a joint trial in Columbia murder case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
