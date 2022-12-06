Newport woman appointed to serve as a conservator for a disabled veteran sentenced to jail for stealing the veteran’s federal benefits

Read full article on original website
mybackyardnews.com
CHRISTINE L. MC BURNEY HAS A NEW JOB
PAWTUCKET, RI — Long-time Pawtucket probate court judge Cristine L. McBurney has a new job. In addition to being a full-time attorney and probate judge in Pawtucket, she is the newly elected president of the Rhode Island Probate Judges Association. As president, Judge McBurney will be responsible for overseeing...
Newport woman gets 2 months for stealing $74K in benefits from veteran
Lisa Heino, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of public funds.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man convicted of murdering six-month-old stepson granted parole with conditions
A Bristol County man convicted of murdering his six-month-old stepson has been granted parole. On June 19, 1980, in Bristol Superior Court, Emile Fratus was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of Shawn Gillett. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Fratus...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman formerly from Bristol County sentenced to prison for stealing thousands from disabled veteran
BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman, formerly of Bristol County, MA was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs and Office of Personnel Management benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice,...
nrinow.news
Burrillville man charged for keeping AR-15 ghost gun at Zambarano
PROVIDENCE — A Burrillville man who works at Zambarano Hospital is facing charges from the Rhode Island State Police after officials reportedly found an AR-15 “ghost gun” he had stored in a locker at the facility. Kenneth Fullam, 60, a carpenter at the hospital, was arraigned on...
New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Police Department to reward good drivers during ‘Mission Blue Santa’
The Newport Police Department today announced that it will be conducting “Mission Blue Santa” during the daytime of December 11, 12, and 16. Newport Police Department says in a press release that Mission Blue Santa is an effort to ” reward drivers around the city for their good driving”.
GoLocalProv
RI Man Sentenced to 3 Years on Conspiracy, Bank Fraud, Firearm Charges—While on Probation
A Providence man, Richard Koboi, aka Sunnyboy Taylor, 27, who organized and led a conspiracy to create and deposit approximately $330,000 worth of counterfeit checks, and who illegally possessed and then sold a firearm to a drug dealer, all while serving a state term of probation, was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks
Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
ABC6.com
Teen to be charged as adult in 2021 Warren beating death
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager was charged as an adult and arraigned Friday on a murder charge. Warren police said the juvenile, who has not yet been identified, will be tried as an adult on a murder charge in the 2021 death of 54-year-0ld Richard Raymond. According to...
whatsupnewp.com
Two Division Newport employees win Black Engineer of the Year STEM awards
NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport engineers Abner Barros and Calvin Roldan recently won Career Communications Group (CCG) Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) STEM Outstanding Achievement Awards for 2023. Barros, a resident of Fall River, Massachusetts, won in the Science Spectrum Trailblazer category, which...
Dog abandoned in Portsmouth thriving one year later
The Potter League for Animals said the black and brown dog nicknamed Turkey was suffering from severe health issues and had to be put down.
WPRI
Another RI man arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A third Rhode Island man has been charged for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. William Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, was arrested Wednesday by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and charged with four federal counts including: entering a restricted building or ground, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds and parading, and demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police seek to identify man involved in incident at Warwick Mall
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is looking to identify a man connected to an unspecified incident at the Warwick Mall. Police shared images of the person of interest on social media and said the incident took place on Wednesday at the mall between the hours of 11:53 a.m. and 12:16 p.m.
Police: Man broke into Warwick tiki bar with dog
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, alongside a dog, broke into and stole from a Warwick bar over the summer.
beckersasc.com
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center to close in January
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Dec. 7. The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan. The goal of the closure is to help reduce costs at Lifespan after the health system reported an...
newsnationnow.com
Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply
(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy again hammered in court over its false claim that it owns the land under the Adams Academy Building #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. City of Quincy again hammered in court over its false claim that it owns the land under the Adams Academy Building. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Yet again the...
Deadly Meningitis Outbreak: Massachusetts pharmacy vice president conspiring to defraud FDA sentenced to prison
The former vice president and general manager of the New England Compounding Center was sentenced to prison in connection with conspiring to defraud the Food and Drug Administration.
ABC6.com
Person caught illegally ‘occupying space’ inside residence hall at Brown University
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A person was arrested over the weekend after illegally “occupying space” inside a residence hall at Brown University. Brian Clark, a spokesperson for the university, told ABC 6 News that a student called the Department of Public Safety Sunday after they saw a “suspicious person” in their dorm hall.
