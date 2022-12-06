ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Becky Lynch Details ‘Painful’ And ‘Terrifying’ Survivor Series Bump

Becky Lynch made her return to WWE after almost four months on the shelf on the SmackDown before Survivor Series, being revealed as the final member of Team Belair. In the Survivor Series WarGames bout, Lynch helped her team to victory after hitting a spectacular diving leg drop from the top of the cage onto Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, who were laid out on a table, before pinning Kai to grab the victory for Bianca Belair’s team.
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill

Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/9/22)

WWE SmackDown will air live on FOX tonight from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will return to his hometown for a birthday celebration on SmackDown. Today is the 54th birthday of the former World Heavyweight Champion. The main event for tonight has been announced as Sheamus and Butch vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, with the titles on the line. Butch is filling in for Drew McIntyre, who is unable to compete due to a medical condition.
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot

WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: “Lousy” Ronda Rousey

WrestleMania 31. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. In the ring, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are doing the usual WrestleMania spot where they announce the attendance for the show, revealing that it set a Levi’s Stadium record of 76,976 fans. Disputed number or not, it is a record that stands to this day. After the announcement, it turned into a heel promo for The Authority, where Stephanie got to mention how WWE’s growth from WrestleMania 1 to WrestleMania 31 is largely because of her, and where Triple H got to brag, not only about beating Sting earlier in the show, but also that The Authority owns every wrestler and fan in attendance.
Bray Wyatt Set To Make First Live Event Appearance Since WWE Return

Bray Wyatt is yet to return to the ring since making his big WWE comeback at Extreme Rules on October 8th. Despite this, Wyatt has remained a constant presence on Friday Night SmackDown, and intrigue around his future remains high. Since re-signing with WWE, Wyatt also hasn’t appeared at any...
Sasha Banks To Appear On Bayley's Charity Stream On 12/14

Bayley announced that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be part of her charity stream on December 14 to benefit Family Giving Tree. You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this.
Bayley Blasts Becky Lynch & Rhea Ripley’s Stare Down Moment

Bayley has been a great example of transitioning at the right time in WWE. From being a lovable hugger to a ruthless Role Model, she has always captivated the audience with her personality and in-ring performance. Having the habit of keeping the spotlight on herself, Bayley recently blasted a popular staredown moment that happened on RAW this past week.
Goldberg Refused To Have A Match Against Gillberg

Goldberg is certainly a legend in the pro wrestling business, especially after making a name for himself during WCW. His threatening on-screen demeanor usually welcomes challenges from anyone in the wrestling business. Despite the fact that he’s one of the most dominate forces in pro wrestling history, Goldberg never wanted to tangle with his mini-me.
Sasha Banks Went Off-Script To Insult Charlotte Flair On Live WWE Television

Charlotte Flair is regarded as one of the greatest female WWE superstars of all time. The 14-time World champion has conquered every major accolade during her nearly 10-year stint in WWE. The Queen revealed an unscripted incident during her rivalry with Sasha Banks back in NXT in her book. Sasha...
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set

Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
Saraya Is Ready To Go After Oral Surgery

Saraya sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling community when she arrived at AEW Grand Slam. Following her debut, she got into a physical altercation with Britt Baker. When Saraya shocked the world again with the news of her medical clearance, fans were excited they would get to see her wrestle again.

